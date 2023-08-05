MARION – Sometimes, you just can’t make this stuff up.

The team honoring its fallen No. 24 on Saturday night scored 24 runs.

The Thrillbillies paid tribute to late catcher Ashton Smith in the best way possible, closing the regular season with an emphatic 24-2 rout of Jackson to springboard them into their divisional playoff game Sunday night at the Cape Catfish.

Bryson Arnette homered and went 4-for-5 with four RBI, while Jackson Cooke and Alex Wilson also drilled long homers to highlight a 17-hit attack. The Thrillbillies (34-21) scored in every inning but the third and got hits from all 10 players that batted, while five pitchers teamed on a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

Since Smith’s passing on July 24, the Thrillbillies have somehow played their best baseball. They are 9-2 in their last 11 games, averaging a whopping 12.4 runs per game and scoring in double figures seven times.

“Just their character, who they are,” said manager Ralph Santana when asked to explain his team’s excellent performance under the circumstances. “You’ve got 10 or 11 guys from this area that grew up together, playing with and against each other.

“These are local kids, trying to prove a point. They grew up playing here … for us to do this on this night says something about who they are.”

A crowd of 4,041 waited out a 65-minute rain delay for emotion-packed pregame ceremonies that saw the team present Smith’s jersey to his family. One of Smith’s sisters threw the ceremonial first pitch to fellow Thrillbillies and Du Quoin teammate Alex Zimmerman.

Zimmerman, who went 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, car-pooled with Smith most of the season to and from the ballpark.

“This is one of the closest-knit groups I’ve played with my entire life,” Zimmerman said. “No one is a selfish player and we all have time for one another. We just want to win this thing for Ashton and I think we have a good chance.”

The team painted Smith’s number behind the pitcher’s mound and besides both batter’s boxes. There was a moment of silence in his memory prior to remarks by Santana, whose voice cracked a couple of times when describing what Smith meant to the team.

Zimmerman said Smith played through two Tommy John surgeries during his career at Bellarmine, an Atlantic Sun Conference school located in Louisville.

“There’s not enough good things I can say about him,” Zimmerman said. “He was a great teammate, a great son and one of the hardest workers I’ve ever known. He never backed down from anything. For the community to show support for him tonight means a lot to us.”

The Thrillbillies donned special caps with Smith’s initials on them and put his initials on the bases as well. Zimmerman took it a step further, wearing a necklace with Smith’s initials and number 24 on it.

Since his passing, the team’s Twitter page has often used #For24 on its posts. Now the slogan and the team living it tries to continue its recent form against Cape, which beat it in seven of the season’s first eight matchups before the Thrillbillies notched a 4-2, 3-2 doubleheader sweep last month in Cape.

“Going to be two good teams going at it,” Santana said. “They have a lot of talent over there and we’ll have to play a really good ballgame to win. We’ve been playing well so far and hopefully, we can do it again.”