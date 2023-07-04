MARION – A media relations official with the Thrillbillies told the press box that righthander Shane Wilhelm was pitching his last game for the club this year.

Shortly after earning his first win with a strong four-inning outing Monday night in the team’s 8-3 win over O’Fallon, Wilhelm issued an update.

“I’m sticking it out for the rest of the year,” he said.

And why not? Especially if he’s going to resemble the guy that signed with Missouri after a great high school career at Columbia in the metro-east.

Owner of a 1.14 earned run average as a senior in 2019, Wilhelm worked frequently in the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020 as a reliever. Then Tommy John surgery essentially knocked him out of the loop for 2021 and 2022, except for brief outings.

Wilhelm (1-2) believes the pitcher he can be has little to do with his 7.41 ERA in 17 innings this spring for SIU and more like the guy he was Monday night, when he gave up just one hit and two walks with three strikeouts.

“Missing my sophomore and junior year with Tommy John left a two-year gap,” he said. “It’s been a process of getting a year under me and getting back from the rehab. I’m just trying to find that release point again.”

Throwing in the upper 80s, Wilhelm kept the ball off the barrel of most bats Monday night, except for Nick Harms’ towering solo homer to right in the eighth. He needed just 49 pitches to log 12 outs, finishing in style with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Wilhelm lowered his ERA this summer to around 8.00, about a run and a half less than it was coming into the game. After issuing 15 walks and hitting five men in a Saluki uniform, he’s doled out nine freebies in 18 1/3 innings for the Thrillbillies.

Days after SIU’s season ended in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 6-5 loss to Belmont, Wilhelm had his exit interview with coach Lance Rhodes.

“There were some highs and there were some lows,” Wilhelm said. “I would say it was a season of inconsistency. There’s a lot of work to be done and a lot of improvement to be done. He said to come back in the fall hungry and we both agreed with that.”

Wilhelm, Karsten Stotlar (Marion) and starter Scott Wood teamed up for a four-hitter and fanned nine, five by Wood in his three-inning stint. They also got errorless defense from their teammates, including an outfield assist from left fielder Jackson McCoy when he gunned down Maloy Heaghney in the fifth trying to stretch a single into a double.

Offensively, the Thrillbillies (12-13) lit up starter Noah Arras (1-2) for nine hits and six runs in four innings. All that occurred after he cruised through a 1-2-3 first on just 11 pitches. Jackson Lindsey produced the big hit, snapping a 1-1 tie in the third by rifling a two-run homer to right-center, his first in 99 at-bats.

Cole Smith doubled twice and went 3 for 4 with two RBI, while McCoy turned the game into a rout by spanking a two-run single up the middle in the sixth that made it 8-2. McCoy, newcomer Jackson Cooke and Michael Mylott each bagged a pair of hits.

It added up to one of the best all-around games this year for the Thrillbillies in front of a crowd of 3,547 whose only disappointment might have come when it was announced shortly after the final out that postgame fireworks wouldn’t happen because of the lack of a pyrotechnician.

Wilhelm and his teammates supplied their own laser show.

“Just wanted to come out and fill up the zone,” he said.