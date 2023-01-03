Ralph Santana to manage Prospect League team in Marion

MARION — Ralph Santana - the first player chosen by Manager Mike Pinto for the Southern Illinois Miners roster in 2007 - was introduced Tuesday at a press conference at Rent One Park as the first-ever field manager of the Marion-based Prospect League team this summer.

"I'm stoked. It means a lot to me to be the first manager of this team," said Santana, who has called Southern Illinois home the last 16 years. "There is no greater honor for me than to teach a young person how to become a professional player. We are going to give our players every opportunity to be successful."

Santana said he would not teach collegiate players any differently than those pros he taught when working with the Miners, adding that he couldn't be more proud to serve.

"This place is special to me," he said of Rent One Park. "This community has given me so much, and I'm honored to be a part of this new era of baseball."

The Prospect League is a mostly Midwest wooden-bat league comprised of recruited collegiate players with pro aspirations. There are 17 teams in the league altogether with an Eastern and Western Conference.

Southern Illinois, whose nickname and logo will be revealed next month as part of a special promotion, is part of the nine-team Western Conference that also includes the Alton River Dragons, Burlington (Iowa) Bees, Cape Girardeau (Missouri) Catfish, Clinton (Iowa) LumberKings, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, Jackson (Tennessee) Rockabillys, O'Fallon (Missouri) Hoots, and the Quincy Gems.

The Eastern Conference features the Champion City (Ohio) Kings, Chillicothe (Ohio) Paints, Danville Dans, Johnstown (Pennsylvania) Mill Rats, Lafayette (Indiana) Aviators, Normal Cornbelters, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, and REX (Terre Haute, Indiana)( Baseball.

Santana, an All-Star infielder who batted over .340 for the Miners in their inaugural season and is one of only three former players whose uniform is retired at Rent One Park, said Pinto was the first person he told about his new gig.

"He loved it," Santana said of his news. "I was lucky enough to watch how good Mike's brand (of field management) was with the Miners for all those years. Now, I've got to bring my own brand or style as manager. I can't wait to get started."

A handful of players have already been selected for Marion's summer league team. They are: Kale Cameron of Marion, a pitcher at McKendree University; Josh Griffin of Marion, an infielder at Trevecca Nazarene University; Dylan Drumke of Libertyville, an outfielder at Eastern Illinois University; Andrew Schroeder of Mundelein, an infielder at Eastern Illinois University; Ryan St. Ledger of Albion, an outfielder at Southeastern Illinois Community College; and Charlie Corum of Versailles, Ky., a catcher committed to Murray State University.

"Ralph is the perfect person to lead the new team," said Rent One Park General Manager Dave Kost. "He brings a great deal of energy, experience, and enthusiasm for his love of baseball. We will have a great inaugural season with Ralph at the helm."

Kost also announced the hire of Lane Dickerson as Santana's pitching coach; Jackson Wiseman, Director of Entertainment and Promotions; Jennifer Lee, Director of Community Relations; Lauren Surprenant, Partnership and Sales Manager; and Hettie Goins, Box Office.

Shad Zimbro, co-owner of Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion, which owns Rent One Park, said hiring Santana was simply common sense.

"I think it's great," he said. "When we started talking about hiring a manager, his name was the first one that was brought up and it's the perfect choice. I think Southern Illinois is ready for more summer baseball at Rent One Park. Now, it's just about finding ways to pack the place. I think the next few years here are going to be great.'

In addition to his duties as manager, Santana will also serve as general manager and pro instructor at SI Elite, a softball and baseball training academy in Marion.

The Southern Illinois team opens the season May 31 at home against the Jackson Rockabillys. More specific information about tickets, game time, etc. will be released soon.

To view the 2023 schedule, visit the Rent One Park Facebook page.