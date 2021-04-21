Ranger eliminates Logan men from NJCAA Tournament, 87-75

Logan, the Region 24 Tournament champions who started the year as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, ended its season 18-5. Xavier Ball scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, Romon Douglas-Watkins had 17 and seven, and Kansas recruit Sydney Curry delivered 10 and seven for the Vols.

Ranger (20-4), which won its 17th game out of its last 18, led by nine at the half and survived two late pushes from the Vols to advance to the tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. The 13th-seeded Rangers led 41-33 less than two minutes into the second half, but Logan cut the deficit to four after Douglas-Watkins' 3-pointer. Jorell Saterfield, who scored a game-high 23 points, hit a short jumper in the lane to push the lead to six, and forward Nika Metskhvarishvili put back a miss to make it 48-40. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt's dunk after a Curry turnover put the Rangers up 12 with under 14 minutes to go, but the Vols pulled within four after a 14-5 run.