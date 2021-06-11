RBI groundout lifts Y'Alls to 3-2 win over Miners

MARION — The Florence Y'Alls didn't even have to hit the ball out of the infield to scratch out the game-winning run against the Southern Illinois Miners Friday night.
Tied at 2 after eight innings, the Y'Alls quickly put runners at the corners against righty Joey Pulido in the top of the ninth inning. Trevor Craport reached on a deep ground ball to shortstop Nick Neville near the outfield turf and went to second on a miscommunication between Pulido and catcher Marshall Rich. Rich completely missed Pulido's 1-0 pitch, which sailed over his head and bounced off the backstop. Craport went to third when first baseman Luke Mangieri couldn't come up with Harrison DiNicola's hard ground ball to the hole. It was ruled an infield single, putting runners on the corners with nobody out.
Y'Alls first baseman Jordan Brower drove in the game-winning run with a simple ground ball to second. Yelsin Gudino got the easy out at first, but Craport scored without a play to lift the Y'Alls to a 3-2 win in the first game of a three-game series.
It was the Y'Alls' (11-4) fourth straight win over the Miners (5-9) this year after they swept a three-game series in Kentucky early in the season. All four games between the two teams have been decided by one run.
The Miners scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead, but that was all they could muster in another tough-luck start for former Frontier League Pitcher of the Year Chase Cunningham. The veteran righty allowed two runs in seven innings but ended up with another no-decision. Cunningham left with the lead against Lake Erie last weekend after allowing only one earned run in seven innings, but the bullpen blew it. Cunningham, who went 10-5 in 2019, the year he won the league's top pitching honor, is still looking for his first win this season.
The Miners loaded the bases with one out in the fifth but came up empty. Mangieri struck out for the second out of the inning, and Nolan Earley flew out to center to end the threat.
Pulido took the loss for the Miners. Alex Wagner, the Y'Alls' second pitcher, got the win after securing the last out of the seventh and all three outs in the eighth. Jared Cheek got the last three outs for the save.
The Miners and Y'Alls continue their series Saturday night at 6:05.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman