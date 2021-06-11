RBI groundout lifts Y'Alls to 3-2 win over Miners

MARION — The Florence Y'Alls didn't even have to hit the ball out of the infield to scratch out the game-winning run against the Southern Illinois Miners Friday night.

Tied at 2 after eight innings, the Y'Alls quickly put runners at the corners against righty Joey Pulido in the top of the ninth inning. Trevor Craport reached on a deep ground ball to shortstop Nick Neville near the outfield turf and went to second on a miscommunication between Pulido and catcher Marshall Rich. Rich completely missed Pulido's 1-0 pitch, which sailed over his head and bounced off the backstop. Craport went to third when first baseman Luke Mangieri couldn't come up with Harrison DiNicola's hard ground ball to the hole. It was ruled an infield single, putting runners on the corners with nobody out.

Y'Alls first baseman Jordan Brower drove in the game-winning run with a simple ground ball to second. Yelsin Gudino got the easy out at first, but Craport scored without a play to lift the Y'Alls to a 3-2 win in the first game of a three-game series.

It was the Y'Alls' (11-4) fourth straight win over the Miners (5-9) this year after they swept a three-game series in Kentucky early in the season. All four games between the two teams have been decided by one run.