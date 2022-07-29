Rend Lake Baseball | Chris Moddelmog returns as head coach

INA — Everything old is new again at Rend Lake College as the Warriors will reacquaint themselves with Chris Moddelmog as their new head baseball coach.

The 50-year-old veteran instructor of the diamond is a native of Fort Collins, Colorado, who first coached the RLC baseball program in 2002 and 2003.

A graduate of Murray State University where he played on a baseball scholarship, Moddelmog served as a graduate assistant coach for three years (1994-97) at his alma mater and for four additional years at Belmont University in Nashville (1997-2001) before landing at Rend Lake.

Moddelmog left after his brief stint with the Warriors for Fort Scott, Kansas Community College, where he served as head coach for five years through 2008.

He then accepted a position with a Division II four-year school in Ouachita, Arkansas, working there for four years through 2012.

He has spent the last 10 years in Fort Collins. There, he bought a sporting goods store and eventually got back into coaching at the local high school - Fossil Ridge - and also with some club teams.

"What can I say? Coaching baseball is in my blood," Moddelmog said. "I've been around the game for a long time and coached at a lot of different levels. I'm very thankful to have this opportunity to jump back into college coaching at Rend Lake."

Moddelmog explained that his wife, Mallory (McClure) is from Mount Vernon, which made the job offer even more alluring. The family will move there later this summer.

RLC Athletic Director Tim Wills said he was pleased to bring Moddelmog back into the fold as head coach.

"Chris is a great coach with many years of experience. He will run a high-quality, disciplined program that will represent our college in a positive way," Wills said. "In addition to being an outstanding coach, Chris is also a great person. He is the perfect person to lead our baseball program at this point in time. I feel very fortunate to have been able to hire such a high-quality, experienced individual and our players will greatly benefit from him being our coach."

Moddelmog said he is in the process of finishing up the recruiting process with the short fall season of games only a few weeks away.

"We have 39 on the roster right now," he said. "I usually like to keep anywhere from 35-to-40."

Moddelmog said 12 sophomores return to a squad that finished 25-31 last spring.

"We will always start by recruiting local kids and branch out from there," he said. "We are close to St. Louis, Western Kentucky, Indiana and Northern Illinois - a lot of good ballplayers within about a four-hour radius of the college."

Moddelmog said he is also in the process of selecting his support staff with announcements to come soon.

"We will work to be a fundamentally sound team," he said. "I also like having a super aggressive baserunning team. That's always been my style. I haven't seen many of the kids play yet, but we're going to be very disciplined. And we will always be the hardest-working team on the field."

Moddelmog and his wife have two daughters - Mia-21, and Emma Grace-17.