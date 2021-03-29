Report: Shawnee Community College fires softball staff

CARBONDALE — Shawnee Community College fired its softball coaching staff after an investigation into their behavior with their student-athletes, according to a news release Monday.
Community members, athletes and parents posed questions about how the staff interacted with the players to the school, according to the release, prompting the investigation. The investigation substantiated many of the claims, according to the release, which led to the staff's dismissal. Shawnee was 1-15 this season entering Monday. The school will begin searching for a new staff.
"Two of our guiding principles at Shawnee Community College are that the students are our focus and ethical decisions guide our actions," SCC President Dr. Tim Taylor said in the release. "Our actions must reflect these principles and ensure their best interests are at the center of everything we do. Our Saints family must always act in ways that prove our commitment to these students. There are rare instances where change is necessary. In those instances, we must act swiftly to uphold our guiding principles and the values of the institution. The well-being of our students is always one of our highest priority."
A message left for Taylor after hours Monday was not immediately returned. John Sparks, the men's basketball coach and athletic director at the school, according to its website, also did not return a message left for him after hours.
SCC spokesperson Rob Betts said the investigation of the softball staff's behavior was internal, not criminal, when reached Monday night. Betts had no further comment.
Shawnee, an NJCAA Division I program, competes in five sports, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball, and plays in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference. The Saints had 3,344 students enrolled in fiscal year 2019. Their main campus is located in Ullin.
