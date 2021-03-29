Report: Shawnee Community College fires softball staff

Community members, athletes and parents posed questions about how the staff interacted with the players to the school, according to the release, prompting the investigation. The investigation substantiated many of the claims, according to the release, which led to the staff's dismissal. Shawnee was 1-15 this season entering Monday. The school will begin searching for a new staff.

"Two of our guiding principles at Shawnee Community College are that the students are our focus and ethical decisions guide our actions," SCC President Dr. Tim Taylor said in the release. "Our actions must reflect these principles and ensure their best interests are at the center of everything we do. Our Saints family must always act in ways that prove our commitment to these students. There are rare instances where change is necessary. In those instances, we must act swiftly to uphold our guiding principles and the values of the institution. The well-being of our students is always one of our highest priority."