River to River Relay committee acted swiftly to postpone 2020 event

CARBONDALE — In the middle of March, the River to River Relay Organizing Committee gathered at the Carbondale Denny's in search of a miracle.
The early stages of the coronavirus pandemic had canceled March Madness, postponed the NBA season indefinitely and put the 33rd running of one of the region's biggest spring events in jeopardy.
The committee considered staging the relay without spectators, but knew it would be bringing runners from all 50 states, some of which had confirmed cases of the virus that would eventually close bars, restaurants, schools and public gatherings across the country. The committee considered postponing the event to the fall, but didn't want to go through the same situation again six months later.
"We don't really know what the country is going to look like in September," said relay director Brad Dillard. "The NFL looks like they're feeling rather dubious that they're expecting to play in August or September, but it's impossible to know. And the last thing, what we didn't want to do is reschedule this thing again, and have people make arrangements, and then have to pull the plug again."
The committee spent hours trying to find a way to stage the race, but decided swiftly to cancel the 33rd running of the relay. It will return April 21, 2021, with a full 250 teams and more than 250 volunteers. By canceling in March, the committee allowed runners and their families time to reconcile any hotel reservations they made, rental cars they signed up for, or other travel arrangements to Southern Illinois.
Dillard, in his 13th year as the director of the relay, said the committee considered rescheduling to September this year but didn't want to run into more athletic competition. The Boston Marathon, one of the most iconic races in this country, pushed its event, which was scheduled to go April 20, to Sept. 14. No one would run in the River to River Relay, as cool as it is, and turn down an opportunity to compete in the Boston Marathon. The committee also considered other races leading up to September, as well as the potential competition from high school and college football.
"The fall running calendar is already a very busy time," Dillard said. "Fall is a big running time. Races that were normally occurring in the spring, they were lopping those right on top of those races in the fall. There's only so many weekends. There's only so many runners, and there's also only so many volunteers."
The relay pits teams of eight runners across an 80-mile course that starts at McGee Hill in LaRue Pine Hills, overlooking the Mississippi River Valley, and ends at the Ohio River in Golconda. More than 3,300 teams applied to compete in 2019, with only a few hundred getting the chance.
If you're one of the runners that registered to compete this month and want to run next year, you don't have to do anything. All of the entries, roster numbers and starting times will roll over to 2021. Team managers can update their contact information if they need to at the team roster information page, but if they want to change runners for next year's event, they won't be allowed to for a few months.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.