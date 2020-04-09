River to River Relay committee acted swiftly to postpone 2020 event

Dillard, in his 13th year as the director of the relay, said the committee considered rescheduling to September this year but didn't want to run into more athletic competition. The Boston Marathon, one of the most iconic races in this country, pushed its event, which was scheduled to go April 20, to Sept. 14. No one would run in the River to River Relay, as cool as it is, and turn down an opportunity to compete in the Boston Marathon. The committee also considered other races leading up to September, as well as the potential competition from high school and college football.

"The fall running calendar is already a very busy time," Dillard said. "Fall is a big running time. Races that were normally occurring in the spring, they were lopping those right on top of those races in the fall. There's only so many weekends. There's only so many runners, and there's also only so many volunteers."

The relay pits teams of eight runners across an 80-mile course that starts at McGee Hill in LaRue Pine Hills, overlooking the Mississippi River Valley, and ends at the Ohio River in Golconda. More than 3,300 teams applied to compete in 2019, with only a few hundred getting the chance.

If you're one of the runners that registered to compete this month and want to run next year, you don't have to do anything. All of the entries, roster numbers and starting times will roll over to 2021. Team managers can update their contact information if they need to at the team roster information page, but if they want to change runners for next year's event, they won't be allowed to for a few months.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.