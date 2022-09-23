Roop honored to join Saluki Hall of Fame

Being a Hall of Famer has become a familiar honor for Bob Roop.

When the former SIU wrestling standout is inducted into the Saluki Hall of Fame next month, it will constitute the fifth time he’s been named to someone’s Hall of Fame.

That doesn’t mean this particular honor didn’t come as a surprise to him, though.

“I didn’t expect it,” he said Friday morning from his Lansing, Mich. home. “It’s not like it’s new to me, but I appreciate the hell out of every one of them and I don’t take it for granted. I am honored.”

Roop won 66 matches and lost 18 at SIU from 1965-69, punctuating his college time with a National Amateur Athletic Union Greco-Roman heavyweight title as a Saluki senior. And that wasn’t even the highlight of his four years in Carbondale.

You see, little things like representing the United States at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics tend to move to the front of the line.

“I don’t want to say it was other-worldly, because I’ve been around a little bit, but it was a great experience,” Roop said. “You’re around the top athletes in the world. I took seventh place and I won a match in the Olympics. How many other people can say they did that?”

Roop won his first round match in Greco-Roman before losing in the second round to Soviet Aleksandr Medved, who went on to don a gold medal at competition’s end. Roop was at a serious disadvantage in that style of wrestling, which differs greatly from freestyle wrestling because it forbids holds below the waist.

He was one of the lightest wrestlers in that discipline.

“I wrestled guys who weighed 100 more pounds than me,” Roop said. “They were super-heavyweights. And it’s what they did for a living. Almost every country other than the United States had professional teams; it’s what they did.”

The really funny story behind all this is how Roop wound up at SIU in the first place. He started his college studies at Michigan State, but left school after a year and a half in order to spend three years in the Army and Special Forces.

In 1964, Roop landed in the Olympic Trials, where he wrestled another SIU great, Larry Kristoff. The man with a 313-13 overall record in his career, counting high school, college and international wrestling, and two college division national titles as a Saluki might have been expected to mop the mat with the relatively-unknown Roop.

Except it didn’t happen that way. Sure, Kristoff eked out a 1-0 win, but Roop was right there with him the entire time. Afterward, SIU coach Jim Wilkerson had a question for Roop.

“He came up to me and said, ‘I’ve never heard of you.’ I told him, ‘I haven’t gone to school yet,’” laughed Roop. “So he asked me if I wanted a scholarship. We’re talking about a multi-thousand dollar transaction here and it didn’t take more than 15 seconds.”

After graduating from SIU in 1969, Roop spent 19 years as a professional wrestler, mostly playing the villain. He also got a cameo role in a 1978 Sylvester Stallone movie titled Paradise Alley, where Stallone directed and starred as a character who encourages his kid brother to become a wrestler and make big money.

Roop, Terry Funk and Ted DiBiase were among the pro wrestlers to appear at some point in the flick, although Roop swears one could almost blink and miss his part.

The father of two children, Roop went back to college after his youngest son was diagnosed with a learning disability. Roop wanted to become a special education teacher and became certified to teach special education and K-7 elementary.

After serving as a substitute for five years, Roop retired in order to take care of his bedridden wife. Following her passing, Roop found part-time work taking care of special needs kids as they ride to and from school and other functions.

Roop, who turned 80 years old in July, is looking forward to his induction in October.

“I’m hoping some of my wrestling teammates show up,” he said. “Being a wrestler breeds a friendship where guys keep up with each other. It doesn’t matter how big you are if you’re a tough son of a gun. It’s all-inclusive.”