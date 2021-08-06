SIU Men's Track | Carterville's Sumner using Olympics as motivation

Preston Sumner’s final sprint in a Carterville Lions’ uniform happened at the Class 2A IHSA State Track Meet in Charleston on June 18.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound sprinter finished seventh overall in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.05. Sumner, whose best time prior to the event was a 10.86, knows he could have ran faster.
“It really felt good running in state my last year,” said Sumner. “I had to give it all I had my senior year since COVID-19 stripped me of my junior year.”
With what free time Sumner had during his pandemic off days, he spent practicing his launch angles from the starting blocks.
“I had a hard time coming out of my blocks at state,” Sumner admitted. “It’s difficult staying low because I’m kind of tall, so I was coming out slowly, starting my runs standing straight up. I had even got in there and worked on my block starts with Coach (Jacob) Towers leading up to state.”
Sumner, who announced his commitment to SIU on Twitter last Thursday, hopes to learn from his coaches at the collegiate level. Rosalind Joseph, the Director of Track and Field/Cross Country at SIU, and Richard Jones, Assistant Sprints Coach, both enter their third seasons with the Saluki track and field program.
The former Lion has already taken note of where he needs to improve.
“I really want to slim down,” said Sumner. “I’m too big to be running at 225 right now. My plan is to cut down on weight and get in better shape so I can compete at a higher level. I know Coach Joseph and Coach Jones can help me with that.”
Sumner’s 225-pound frame helped with delivering blows to tacklers on the Carterville football team as the Lions’ starting running back. He decided to look back on which sport he enjoyed most as a child to decide between the two.
“I guess when I was little I enjoyed running more,” said Sumner. “The energy between track and football are totally different. Football was fun being there with my teammates, but with track you have the preparation before your event, lining up in the blocks, and then hearing the gun go off.”
With the Tokyo Olympics currently going on, Sumner admitted his admiration of witnessing fellow Saluki hammer throwers, DeAnna Price and Gwen Berry, competing on the biggest stage.
Sumner hopes to one day represent the USA flag colors.
“It’s kind of crazy that I’m going to SIU and seeing Salukis in the Olympics,” said Sumner. “Just seeing them compete at the highest level is enough motivation for me.”
Sumner’s goals in the classroom are much larger. He plans on achieving a criminal justice degree and also becoming a member of the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program. After college, he wants to join the United States Air Force where he’ll train in security forces.
But for at least the next four years, Sumner is happy to remain a local track star.
“It’ll be nice living close enough to still watch football games in Carterville,” said Sumner. “I’m excited to watch Townsend Barton compete in his senior year and have friends and family that can come watch me compete.”
