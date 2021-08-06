SIU Men's Track | Carterville's Sumner using Olympics as motivation

“I really want to slim down,” said Sumner. “I’m too big to be running at 225 right now. My plan is to cut down on weight and get in better shape so I can compete at a higher level. I know Coach Joseph and Coach Jones can help me with that.”

Sumner’s 225-pound frame helped with delivering blows to tacklers on the Carterville football team as the Lions’ starting running back. He decided to look back on which sport he enjoyed most as a child to decide between the two.

“I guess when I was little I enjoyed running more,” said Sumner. “The energy between track and football are totally different. Football was fun being there with my teammates, but with track you have the preparation before your event, lining up in the blocks, and then hearing the gun go off.”

With the Tokyo Olympics currently going on, Sumner admitted his admiration of witnessing fellow Saluki hammer throwers, DeAnna Price and Gwen Berry, competing on the biggest stage.

Sumner hopes to one day represent the USA flag colors.

“It’s kind of crazy that I’m going to SIU and seeing Salukis in the Olympics,” said Sumner. “Just seeing them compete at the highest level is enough motivation for me.”