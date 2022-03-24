Saluki Athletics | Interim AD Matt Kupec maneuvers SIU through hectic hiring period

If you’re wondering when SIU will name a new women’s basketball coach, interim athletic director Matt Kupec says it will happen soon.

But not until Kupec and university officials are satisfied their national search has unearthed the best possible candidate, even though there are concerns the program has fallen behind Missouri Valley Conference rivals in terms of recruiting and might not be able to take full advantage of an MVC regular season title in coach Cindy Stein’s last year.

“Before I started over here, we were doing it at the end of the year,” Kupec said. “And I’m comfortable with that. We owe it to the university and student-athletes, and I think it’s fair. We owe it to the student-athletes, department and university to say we’ve done a national search.”

Kupec, who was named the interim AD in mid-September after Liz Jarnigan was fired, has been tasked with guiding the department through a fairly tumultuous time. He conducted the search for a women’s soccer coach that on March 15 tabbed Grambling State’s Craig Roberts, a hire that drew plaudits around the soccer nation.

There’s also the little matter of deciding who the full-time AD will be. Kupec is committed to continuing his dual role as SIU’s Chief Executive Officer and AD until at least May 28. Some feel Kupec is interested in becoming the full-time AD, but if he is, he’s not saying, at least not for public consumption.

“We’re just getting after it and I don’t have much more to say about it,” he said.

In a 30-minute interview with the Southern on Wednesday, Kupec touched on a variety of subjects. They included job vacancies, the potential of selling naming rights for other athletic venues besides Banterra Center and the school’s intention to bid to host the IHSA football title games as soon as 2023.

‘A lot of interest’

As SIU’s women’s basketball team made its run to its first regular season title in 15 years, some paid as much attention to the future as the present. It was a fascinating dichotomy.

On one hand, the Salukis were accomplishing things that will leave banners in the Banterra Center rafters. On the other hand, they were doing so with a nucleus of super-seniors and other seniors who won’t be back, and some were wondering why the school wasn’t moving quicker to secure the program’s future.

Kupec said it’s a simple answer.

“We’ve got to think long-term,” he said. “That was the approach before I got here.”

There’s a school of thought that suggests a response like that might not bode well for assistant coach Jody Adams-Birch, a former head coach at Murray State and Wichita State who led both schools to NCAA Tournament berths and also played for the legendary Pat Summitt at Tennessee.

Without mentioning names, Kupec said that’s not necessarily true. At the same time, he also stressed that there’s “about a half-dozen” candidates he and the school are talking with. Asked if at least one of them was still coaching in the NCAA tourney, he opted not to comment.

“There’s a lot of interest in this job,” he said.

’16 revenue streams’

One of Kupec’s specialties with the SIU Foundation has been fundraising. It is one of the things he’s taken a keen interest in during his time as the interim AD.

It is no surprise, then, that he said the athletic department is talking with various companies about the possibility of buying naming rights to Saluki Stadium. The 13-year old facility, which seats 15,000, could net the athletic department and university some valuable revenue with a name change.

“I couldn’t tell you what base we’re on,” Kupec said when asked how serious negotiations might be, “but I can tell you this is a great venue. I can also tell you if and when we do this, it will be in a tasteful manner.”

There were boosters who dinged Jarnigan for coming up short in fund-raising, even though there was nothing she or many other athletic directors at many schools could do to stop the effects of COVID-19 from ripping through their athletic departments.

SIU’s ability to have full capacity crowds throughout the school year at games has restored badly-needed funds to the department. Kupec said that the athletic department will be able to rehire positions that were cut in order to keep from cutting sports.

As a former fundraiser for the University of North Carolina and Hofstra University, Kupec knows a little something about the power of a dollar. He’s learned more about it as the boss of 16 Division I sports teams.

“You look at 16 revenue streams and try to maximize all those,” he said.

‘Get to Carbondale’

When he played quarterback at North Carolina, Kupec came up big in big games. Twice he was named the Most Valuable Player of the Tar Heels’ bowl games, and this was in a program which boasted the likes of Lawrence Taylor.

One of those times was in a loss to Tom Osborne’s Nebraska at the 1977 Liberty Bowl. And since Kupec was playing for Bill Dooley, whose idea of offensive creativity was to mix in an occasional hitch pass between the 40 or so off-tackle runs that fueled his offense, that was even more notable.

There’s another big game Kupec wants to win soon – the one that could bring the IHSA state football championship games to SIU. The IHSA recently put those games up for bid, beginning with 2023, and Kupec vows SIU will be a player.

He goes back to his UNC days to explain the vision he has for SIU in regards to the IHSA.

“They played the high school state championship games at North Carolina when I was there,” he said. “Every high school player’s dream was to get to Chapel Hill.

“This is the type of thing that if we could get it, every high school player’s dream in Illinois will be to get to Carbondale.”

There are certainly plusses to any SIU bid. The stadium’s capacity would certainly hold the crowds that have attended recent state title games, particularly when held in frigid DeKalb, as was the case in 2019 and 2021. The weather could be much warmer, lending to better games.

Two stumbling blocks: A perceived lack of hotel rooms, although DeKalb, which has hosted state title games in 2019 and 2021, isn't exactly a hotel haven. And the fact that the IHSA has shied away from putting sate championship events south of I-64 for many years.

Whether SIU’s bid will beat out other competitors remains to be seen, but Kupec is convinced it has a legitimate chance.

“It’s a big goal, but it’s consistent with Chancellor (Austin) Lane’s approach for campus,” he said.

