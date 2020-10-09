 Skip to main content
Saluki Athletics to host Rummage Sale on Oct. 24
CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics announced today that it will host a Rummage Sale of new, un-used athletic gear on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Saluki Stadium. The public is invited to attend the sale, which will include shirts, pants, footwear, jerseys and more, all at substantial discounts.

To ensure safety, the following COVID-19 measures will be in effect during the sale.

  • Limit of 50 people inside the stadium at a time.
  • Masks required.
  • Enter through the south gate.
  • Items will be displayed on the concourse. (No field access.)
  • Check-out registers located at the concession stands under the press box.
  • Exit through the east gate.
  • There will be hand sanitizer throughout the concourse.
