Saluki Athletics to host Rummage Sale on Oct. 24

CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics announced today that it will host a Rummage Sale of new, un-used athletic gear on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Saluki Stadium. The public is invited to attend the sale, which will include shirts, pants, footwear, jerseys and more, all at substantial discounts.
To ensure safety, the following COVID-19 measures will be in effect during the sale.
- Limit of 50 people inside the stadium at a time.
- Masks required.
- Enter through the south gate.
- Items will be displayed on the concourse. (No field access.)
- Check-out registers located at the concession stands under the press box.
- Exit through the east gate.
- There will be hand sanitizer throughout the concourse.
