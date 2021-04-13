Saluki Football | Lions have won a lot of shootouts this season

Southeastern Louisiana has cleared the 40-point barrier in three straight games, losing 56-45 at Incarnate Word and beating Lamar 42-12. The Lions put 38 on Sam Houston State and lost by five. They are ninth in the country in offense (38.2 points per game) and 82nd in scoring defense, allowing an average of 33.3 points per game.

"Against Incarnate Word, they snapped the ball 109 times. That's incredible" SIU coach Nick Hill said. "That's a lot of snaps, and Incarnate Word probably snapped it over 100 times, and they went fast, and it was probably 50-something to 40-something. Some of the games that they've been in have almost been like Arena-type games."

The Lions don't play at a Baylor-type speed, either, although they can push the tempo in late-game situations. They have rushed for only eight touchdowns all season, and thrown for 19. Kelley has been picked off only four times in 263 attempts, and has four of the team's eight rushing touchdowns. Some of SIU's most experienced players on defense are in the secondary, with senior safety Qua Brown and cornerbacks Jonathan Thompson and James Ceasar, but the Lions may go after them no matter what on Saturday.