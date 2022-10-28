Saluki soccer seeks to leave legacy

When SIU’s women’s soccer team lost their first two matches of the season by a combined 5-1 against Lindenwood and Missouri, it looked like more of the same, only under new leadership.

This was a program that won just five matches in its first three seasons of existence and carried a 27-match winless streak into its Sept. 1 home contest with Alabama A&M. It was picked to finish last in the Missouri Valley Conference.

So of course, the Salukis proceeded to lose just twice over the last two months, enjoy their first winning season and go into the final week of the regular season with a legitimate chance to win the MVC title outright.

And as fourth-seeded SIU prepares to host No. 8 Murray State at 2 p.m. Sunday in the MVC quarterfinals, one question begs to be answered.

What changed?

“I think myself and the other seniors just wanted to make our last season the best season,” said midfielder Sam DiJulio. “For a lot of us, this is probably the last time we’ll play this sport. We wanted to leave a legacy.”

This group of Salukis has done that, win or lose Sunday. At 8-4-4 overall and 5-2-3 in the Valley, this is the best team in the program’s brief history. The team defends fiercely, not allowing more than a goal in its last seven matches and has used its depth to wear down opponents and create steady counterattacks.

DiJulio said another difference is the team’s focus, which she said is much different than it was the first three years. That was apparent in the way it proceeded after first-year coach Craig Roberts was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 18.

With assistant coach Alyssa Krause and goalies coach Matt Ball running the show, SIU stayed true to itself. It drew 1-1 at Valparaiso on Oct. 20 after taking a lead in the 62nd minute, then dropped a 1-0 decision at UIC on Oct. 23 after playing the last 31 minutes without Paris Walsh after she drew a red card.

And in a league which is apparently anyone’s for the taking, given that Valparaiso is the top seed for the MVC tourney after first place Missouri State was stunned by Illinois State on the final Sunday of the regular season, here’s another question.

Why not the Salukis?

“It would be amazing to finish our careers with a championship,” DiJulio said.

If SIU is to win its first conference tournament, it will have to find a way to finish its chances. Roberts’ biggest concern going into the home stretch was that the Salukis haven’t been able to do that consistently. Of the six teams still left in the conference tournament, only UIC has scored less than SIU, which averages just over a goal per match.

“If we can just get to two goals, I really like our chances,” Krause said. “We just have to grind and play our game, and try to finish our chances.”

The Salukis blanked Murray State 1-0 in the teams’ only meeting on Oct. 13 in Carbondale, getting a penalty kick goal from Lara Barbieri da Silva in the 84th minute. The Racers outshot SIU 13-5 but only got three to Ary Lougher. Murray State (5-11-3) led the Valley in scoring this year with 23 goals but also allowed 33, more than anyone else but Illinois State.

The winner faces top-seeded Valpo Thursday night at 6 in Valparaiso, Ind. in the MVC semifinals.