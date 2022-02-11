Saluki Softball | SIU's Wood to step back on field

It was a maneuver Ashley Wood has executed probably a thousand times as a softball player.

Take a lead off first, then return to the bag after the pitch. Two or three hard steps off the bag, two or three hard steps back to it in case the catcher tries to pick her off.

On March 12, 2021, Wood took that first step back to first after Katelyn Massa took a pitch in a game against Ball State in Birmingham, Ala. That step ended her season with a torn ACL that interrupted the best stretch of softball in her SIU career.

“Very difficult to watch,” said Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock on Tuesday. “She was hitting the ball hard, knocking in a run per game and playing great softball.”

“It’s going to get the nerves going because it feels like I haven’t played in almost two years,” Wood said.

When SIU opened the 2022 season on Friday against the College of Charleston in a tournament at Troy University, it marked Wood’s first game since that overcast day at UAB.

‘Knew the season was over’

In the third inning on that Friday afternoon, Wood drew a one-out walk. That was nothing surprising early last season. Wood walked 10 times and never struck out in her 52 plate appearance prior to her injury for an on-base percentage of .451.

Wood had a scouting report on Ball State’s catcher from the coaching staff. She liked to show off her arm but could make an occasional erratic throw. Wood was hoping to draw one of those inaccurate tosses that could net her an extra base and get her into scoring position for Massa.

Instead, Wood’s first step back to the bag was her last step of the season. Adding insult to injury, she was out on the play.

Clearly, that paled in comparison to the damage done to her knee.

“From the dugout’s perspective, it looked like I had rolled my ankle,” Wood said Tuesday night. “Then I grabbed my knee and they knew. I tried to walk off the field and my knee buckled.

“I knew the season was over.”

‘Do as much as I could’

Undefeated and appearing in some Top 25 polls nationally when Wood was injured, the Salukis weren’t the same team without her playing shortstop and hitting behind Jenny Jansen. They went 19-14 over the rest of the regular season and struggled to score runs against the Missouri Valley Conference’s top pitchers before capturing the conference tournament title as the No. 4 seed.

Wood did what she could to help, even though she couldn’t swing a bat or range into the hole. She talked strategy with Blaylock at the end of the dugout. She counseled hitters on pitch sequences, even tried to steal the signs of opposing coaches.

Wood gained a new perspective on the game, even though she would have rather been playing it.

“I had to keep myself busy, do what I could to help my teammates,” she said. “I tried to do as much as I could with what little I had.”

After months of rehab, the doctors cleared Wood to go full-bore into softball activities last month. Wood admits it took her until last week before she felt comfortable in the box, facing live pitching again.

“It might take me a game or two to get my stroke again,” she said.

Captain Wood

You’ve heard people refer to someone as all sizzle, no steak? Wood is about 180 degrees removed from that. She’s a hard worker, not someone interested in bragging about her accomplishments, and knows when to cut up and when it’s time to get to business.

That’s why Blaylock was happy when Wood’s teammates named her a captain for this year. Wood’s version of leadership is likely to be the type where it’s shown by example, not by loud speeches or grand gestures.

“It shows you what people think of her,” Blaylock said.

Wood’s ready for the responsibility of what she says will be her last season, even though she has a COVID-19 year left if she wants to use it.

“It’s not always about what you say, it’s about how you do it,” she said. “It’s nice to see my work can be shown as a captain and a role model.”

And Wood is eager to display her rather ample skill set once again on offense and defense.

“I feel good,” she said. “I just have to go out there and do it. My athletic trainer and (physical therapy) people have done a great job.”

If the 84 games of Wood’s college career are any indication, the work she and trainers did to get her back on the field will be reflected on the stat sheet in May.

