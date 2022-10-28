Salukis defeat Bradley in four-sets on the road

The Southern Illinois volleyball team defeated Bradley in four-sets (24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19) Friday night to move to 15-9 (8-4 MVC) with six matches left in the regular season.

After dropping a very back-and-forth first set, the Salukis were able to bounce back and take down Bradley in three-straight games. Southern played well early as it hit for .280 and recorded two aces in the first set, however a .429 hitting percentage for the Braves in the first game resulted in going down 0-1.

Southern recorded 63 kills on the night, averaging 15.75 a set. The Salukis currently lead the Valley, averaging 14.24 kills per set.

Nataly Garcia (22) and Tatum Tornatta (19) led the Salukis offensively in the win. Garcia and Tornatta are both in the top-10 in the MVC and are two of just seven players in the league with 300 or more kills.

Defensively, four Salukis recorded double-digit digs led by Claudia Bobb's 23. Setter Anna Jaworski followed with 13 digs to go along with 49 assists, while Tatum Tornatta recorded a season-high 11 digs for her first double-double of the season. Freshman Annabelle Sulish tallied 10 kills and 11 digs for her third-straight double-double for Southern.

The Salukis look to finish the road trip 2-0 tomorrow as they travel to Illinois State Saturday, Oct. 29, for a 5 p.m. start.