Salukis drop exhibition game on late goal

The game was played with an unusual format with three 30-minute periods with eight minutes in between instead of the normal two 45-minute periods and a halftime.

“The three periods provided some flexibility, so you could do some teaching in exhibitions,” Williams said. “I let our kids kind of struggle through that first 30 and then we got together and talked about what they’re doing. It’s not about their system its how we perform in our system. We didn’t change anything we just did a better job in the second 30.”

Chalk it up to it being Friday the 13th or maybe bad luck in general, but SIU didn’t score in the first 60 minutes and 28 seconds despite six good scoring chances to the Flames two.

“We had some good momentum going into the third period,” Scesniak said. “We’re just unlucky with our finishing.”

SIU’s first scoring chance came after the kickoff with a shot that sailed over the net just 1:29 in. Freshman Ary Lougher was tested 8:43 later with a dazzling save off a rebound from a crossing pass from the right side.

Three and a half minutes later Lougher was up to the task again when she collided with a Flames attacker to get control of the ball before a scoring opportunity could develop.