Salukis drop exhibition game on late goal

CARBONDALE — After Ashley Scesniak hit the crossbar 28 seconds into the third period the University of Illinois Chicago got its second wind and scored 10 minutes later to hand the Southern Illinois University women’s soccer team its first loss during the exhibition schedule, 1-0, on its home turf at the Lew Hartzog Complex Friday afternoon.
“The ball had a horrible bounce off the UIC girl and I saw my shot right away,” Scesniak said. “I had my head down and was leaning over with my toes pointed, so I was set for the shot, but it didn’t go in. It was unfortunate.”
After tying SEMO 1-1 in its season opener SIU dropped to 0-1-1 and will conclude the exhibition season with a road match against Belmont Sunday at 6 p.m. The Flames picked up their first win after opening its exhibition schedule with a 2-1 home loss to Loyola.
“That’s a team that committed seven players to the attack and that’s not a system you see every day and that put us under a lot of pressure, which is exactly what you want in preseason to stretch them and cause them to grow,” said SIU coach Grant Williams. “I thought we had a much better second period and the start for the third. We just didn’t play the ball well on the set pieces and they converted their chance. The goal they scored we had twice earlier in the game and just didn’t convert. But we got out of this healthy and it’s a quick turnaround to get ready to play on Sunday.”
The game was played with an unusual format with three 30-minute periods with eight minutes in between instead of the normal two 45-minute periods and a halftime.
“The three periods provided some flexibility, so you could do some teaching in exhibitions,” Williams said. “I let our kids kind of struggle through that first 30 and then we got together and talked about what they’re doing. It’s not about their system its how we perform in our system. We didn’t change anything we just did a better job in the second 30.”
Chalk it up to it being Friday the 13th or maybe bad luck in general, but SIU didn’t score in the first 60 minutes and 28 seconds despite six good scoring chances to the Flames two.
“We had some good momentum going into the third period,” Scesniak said. “We’re just unlucky with our finishing.”
SIU’s first scoring chance came after the kickoff with a shot that sailed over the net just 1:29 in. Freshman Ary Lougher was tested 8:43 later with a dazzling save off a rebound from a crossing pass from the right side.
Three and a half minutes later Lougher was up to the task again when she collided with a Flames attacker to get control of the ball before a scoring opportunity could develop.
With 4:47 remaining in the first 30 minutes Sam DeJulio notched SIU’s first official shot on goal on a long shot from the left side of the midfield that Lena Kurtz made the save on.
The second period was pretty much all SIU starting with Hannah Elkebir at the 3:32 mark having her shot tipped over the crossbar at the last second by the Flames’ second goalkeeper of the game Lauren Kelser. With 13:18 remaining in the period, Kylie McDermott teed up a hard shot off a back pass and just like SIU’s first scoring opportunity, it sailed over the crossbar.
SIU threatened again 4:44 later, but the two attacking players just missed connecting on a pass about 15 feet in front of Kelser. The Salukis kept the pressure on and 32 seconds later Kelser had to make a solid save on a shot by Sam Dodd.
Lougher kept the match scoreless with a save on a shot by Maeve Riordan with 45 seconds remaining in the period.
After Scesniak just missed giving SIU the lead and UIC went on the attack. Two minutes and 52 seconds later Lougher came up big again making a save on a shot by Grace Setter.
The Flames continued to press and scored starting with a throw-in by Kaitlyn Montague with 20:20 minutes remaining. The play resulted in a corner kick from the left side by Ryan Skall, who perfectly placed her kick in front of Lougher. When the Saluki defense tried to clear the ball out, Makena Shaw picked off the clearing pass and scored into the right corner of the net.
In the final two minutes SIU had two opportunities to tie the game, one when the Flames’ third goalkeeper Sara Sanabria beat Kailyn Stone to a pass about 10 feet in front of her, and again with 10 seconds remaining when Ashlyn Henrie, who scored SIU’s goal in the SEMO tie, took a shot from the right side, but Sanabria made the save.