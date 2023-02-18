Puerto Vallarta, MX – The Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) got back in the win column Saturday morning with a 9-1 win over Sacramento State in five innings. SIU's offense was firing on all cylinders as the Dawgs scored in all four innings they had at the plate, totaling seven hits amongst five Salukis. Jackie Lis and Emma Austin both had multi-hit days going 2-for-3.

"We got back to who we are today," said head coach Jen Sewell after the victory. "Smart pitching, clean defense and good offense that was forcing a lot of issues on Sac State's defense. We wanted to get out of here with a good momentum win and that was it. Sac State is a good team and they are a veteran team who is well coached."

Hannah Hockerman got her first win in the circle for Southern Illinois. The junior transfer from Rock Valley CC made an early appearance from the bullpen with two runners on and no outs in the first inning. Hockerman retired the first batter on a ground ball and got the next two with back-to-back strikeouts getting out of the first inning with no damage done. The right-hander sat down the first nine batters she faced and gave up just one run on one hit, with no walks through four innings.

With momentum on their side, the Salukis took no time to get going on offense as Elizabeth Warwick and Jackie Lis led off with a pair of singles. Freshman Anna Carder delivered once again in the four-hole for SIU with a hard hit ball to the right side. Both Warwick and Lis scored thanks to some aggressive baserunning from the fellow freshman and just like that the Salukis had a 2-0 lead.

Jenna Christeson, Aubree DePron, Emma Austin, and Sidney Jones all recorded RBIs as well for Southern Illinois. With 14 hits on the year, Aubree DePron currently leads the Salukis and the Missouri Valley Conference with a .636 batting average. DePron and Lis are both currently riding eight-game hitting streaks through the team's first eight games.

Madi Eberle got the save for SIU, throwing just eight pitches in the fifth and final inning. Second baseman Erin Lee made a nice play on a line drive to turn a double play that would end the game in Southern's favor. The freshman Lee had an all-around strong game, turning a pair of double plays on defense and recording her first collegiate hit as well.

Juniors Elizabeth Warwick and Madi Eberle were both named to the All-Tournament team following the Salukis' final game on Saturday as well. Warwick went 4-for-11 with three walks as well as what would be the game-winning three-RBI double in the 5-2 win over Kansas in game one. Eberle made three appearances for 11 innings for SIU at the PV Challenge. Eberle made her first start of the season against Kansas and gave up just one earned run on five hits in a complete game win. She currently leads the Salukis with a 0.91 ERA with 23 innings pitched.

"Sac will likely win the Big Sky. Definitely a postseason club with their ability to hit and pitch. It's a good win to take back to Carbondale," said Coach Sewell. "Congrats to Madi Eberle and Liz Warwick on All-Tournament team."

Southern Illinois returns home for a nine-game homestand at Charlotte West Stadium beginning Friday, Feb. 24 against Northern Kentucky beginning at 2:15 p.m. for the 2023 home opener. SIU will play four games from Feb. 24 - Feb. 26 at the Coach B Classic followed by five more games between March 3 - March 5.