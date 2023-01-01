Salukis pop corks, blast Belmont

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

SIU didn’t make good decisions for most of the first half, settling for 3-pointers and not moving the ball well enough. In the second half, it drove more and took better shots, leading to 52 percent shooting and 40 points. Lance Jones got off the mark to start the second half with 10 points in a 3-minute span and Xavier Johnson came up with some big buckets. Marcus Domask added 14 points and a game-high five assists.

Defense: A

In the game’s final 19 minutes, Belmont, which averages 76.1 points per game, managed 13. The Salukis bogarted the Bruins all over the floor with physical defense, forcing them to take tough shots deep into the shot clock consistently. Then they ended possessions with a rebound as JD Muila grabbed a team-high nine boards in 21 minutes. For good measure, SIU hassled Belmont into 15 turnovers that became 17 points.

Overall: A

It would have been hard to envision a better ending for the Salukis’ first national TV game at home in two years. Not only did they draw their biggest home crowd since 2016 with 7,119 on hand, they also played arguably their best half of the season in the second half, outscoring the Bruins 40-17 and turning the game into a rout. SIU can tie its longest winning streak in the Bryan Mullins era Wednesday night at seven if it can beat Drake in Banterra Center.