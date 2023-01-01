Salukis pop corks, blast Belmont

As 6,000 balloons fell from the Banterra Center rafters at halftime and champagne was poured in the concession stands, SIU’s men’s basketball team concocted a strategy to pop Belmont’s collective corks.
“We just wanted to come out and be aggressive in the second half,” said guard Lance Jones. “We let Belmont do what they wanted in the first half.”
That wasn’t the case in the second half.
Pairing more aggressive, physical defense with improved decision-making on offense, the Salukis turned a five-point halftime deficit into an emphatic 63-45 Missouri Valley Conference win in front of their largest home crowd in seven years and a national TV audience.
Jones scored 16 points for SIU (11-4, 3-1), including 10 in a 3:02 stretch early in the second half that gave the Salukis the lead for good. Marcus Domask enjoyed his usual stat sheet-stuffing game with 14 points, five assists and four rebounds.
But the difference was clearly what happened on the defensive end. After the Bruins’ Cade Tyson splashed an open 3-pointer for a 32-25 lead 52 seconds into the second half, SIU completely stifled a potent team that came into town averaging 76.1 ppg.
Over the final 19 minutes, Belmont (9-6, 2-2) made only 5 of 23 shots from the field, missing its last 10 3-pointers. It couldn’t consistently score off the dribble as the Salukis contested most shots, then sealed off the glass behind JD Muila.
The senior forward played arguably his best game in an SIU uniform with nine rebounds in 21 minutes. Moments after Xavier Johnson drained a 3-ball for a 54-44 lead at the 3:40 mark, Muila cut off the baseline on Tyson and drew an offensive foul.
A crowd of 7,119 roared. Muila’s teammates greeted him at the bench at the start of a TV timeout like a conquering hero. And coach Bryan Mullins had flashbacks to his playing days, when the Salukis were known as Floorburn U for their willingness to hit the deck in order to make a play.
“JD and Clarence (Rupert) did a great job defensively,” Mullins said. “If a guy missed a switch or got beat on a backcut, JD would be there with active hands. They probably missed some looks they would probably make, but I thought we played with great consistency.”
Muila was plus 14 in his 21 minutes, while Rupert added nine points, five rebounds and three blocked shots in 17 minutes. Their aggregate numbers over 38 minutes: 13 points and 14 rebounds.
SIU was a bit fortunate to trail by just 28-23 at the half. It missed all 10 of its 3-point shots, most of them badly. A team that’s at its best when getting good ball and player movement managed just three assists against six turnovers.
It started the second half attacking the rack more consistently. It eschewed quick 3s in favor of drives or post-ups. But it still needed some success from distance to complement the rim runs.
Dalton Banks broke the ice from 3 with a bomb from in front of Mullins that tied the game at 38. Jones broke the tie for good with a 3-ball from DeSoto on the next trip.
“It gives you a lot of confidence,” Jones said of hitting a couple of shots. “The coaches and my teammates kept telling, ‘Keep attacking the paint. Your shots will go down.’”
Johnson converted a tough layup in traffic before his 3-pointer that boosted the lead in double figures for the first time. That started a game-ending 14-1 run that featured another 3-ball from Jones and a Troy D’Amico jam.
The Salukis got to run out the final 20 seconds after getting one final stop. The audience unloosed one final roar. The final horn blared throughout the noisy arena.
Time to raise a final toast on a day worthy of the celebration the school scripted all along.
“We locked in defensively in the second half,” Johnson said. “We let our defense be our offense.”
DAWG BITES
There was good news for SIU beyond Sunday’s outcome as freshman forward Scottie Ebube (broken fingers) returned to practice. Ebube was injured in a scooter accident on campus Nov. 8 and has missed the last 14 games. ... Domask passed Kendal Brown-Surles on the program’s career assist list with his second helper on Sunday. Domask has multiple assists in 13 of 15 games this year. … The result marked just the 9th time in 46 games under Mullins that the Salukis have rallied from a halftime deficit for the win. … SIU stays at home Wednesday night for a visit from MVC preseason favorite Drake at 7. The Bulldogs fell to 2-2 in the Valley Sunday after a 52-49 loss at Missouri State.