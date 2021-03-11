Salukis' Shauniece O'Neal finishes 7th in indoor weight throw

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in her collegiate career, Shauniece O'Neal has earned first team All-American honors after placing seventh in the weight throw at the 2021 NCAA indoor championship Thursday.

"I'm so happy for Shauniece's All-American finish today," said director of track and field/cross country Rosalind Joseph. "Putting the Salukis on the board at an NCAA event is exciting, especially after the hardships of COVID."

O'Neal came out strong with a throw of 21.21 meters (69 feet, 7 inches) on her first attempt, which was good for third in the field through the first round. The Florissant, Missouri, native went on to throw for 21.17m (69'-5.5") on her second attempt before gaining a little more distance with her third attempt (21.40m/70'-2.5").

O'Neal fouled on her fourth attempt before launching the weight 21.66m (71'-0.75") on her fifth, which placed her in the top-eight of the event heading into her final attempt. O'Neal saved her best for last, as she threw for 21.77m (71'-5.25") in the final round to solidify her status as a first team All-American.