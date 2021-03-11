Salukis' Shauniece O'Neal finishes 7th in indoor weight throw

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in her collegiate career, Shauniece O'Neal has earned first team All-American honors after placing seventh in the weight throw at the 2021 NCAA indoor championship Thursday.
"I'm so happy for Shauniece's All-American finish today," said director of track and field/cross country Rosalind Joseph. "Putting the Salukis on the board at an NCAA event is exciting, especially after the hardships of COVID."
O'Neal came out strong with a throw of 21.21 meters (69 feet, 7 inches) on her first attempt, which was good for third in the field through the first round. The Florissant, Missouri, native went on to throw for 21.17m (69'-5.5") on her second attempt before gaining a little more distance with her third attempt (21.40m/70'-2.5").
O'Neal fouled on her fourth attempt before launching the weight 21.66m (71'-0.75") on her fifth, which placed her in the top-eight of the event heading into her final attempt. O'Neal saved her best for last, as she threw for 21.77m (71'-5.25") in the final round to solidify her status as a first team All-American.
Louisville's Makenli Forrest won the weight throw with a mark of 23.26 (76'-3.76"), which broke the school's program record. Notre Dame's Rachel Tanczos placed second (23.24m/76'-3"), followed by Shey Taiwo and Jasmine Mitchell – a pair of Rebels that led the nation in the event heading into today's completion.
O'Neal became the first Saluki since 2017 to earn first team All-American honors (Kyle Landon, Jared Kern), while being the first SIU female to do so since the trio of Raven Saunders, DeAnna Price and Sophia Lozano did so in 2015. In all, O'Neal is the 81st Saluki to earn first team All-American honors and the 21st female to do so indoors.
"She represented herself, her team and the university well," said Joseph. "We're really proud of her hard work and dedication to making it to the big stage."
A'veun Moore-Jones will look to join O'Neal in the All-American ranks Friday when she takes to the ring at 9:30 a.m. for the women's shot put finals.