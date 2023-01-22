Salukis suffer defeat on road at Belmont

NASHVILLE - The Southern Illinois women's basketball team (7-10) fell to Belmont, 101-45, on Sunday in Nashville.

The Bruins were in-control from start-to-finish on Sunday, starting the game on a 17-0 run. Belmont out-scored SIU, 17-4, in the first quarter and shot 50% from the field. Aja Holmes scored the first two points in the game for the Salukis, followed by Jaidynn Mason.

Belmont extended its lead with a 31-point second quarter where the team shot 57.9% from the field and 6-of-9 from deep. The Salukis were out-scored, 31-13, in the quarter, and made 4-of-13 shots. The Bruins led, 48-17, at the end of the first half.

Mason's seven points led the way for SIU in the opening 20 minutes.

Belmont kept firing on all cylinders in the third, scoring 27 points compared to 13 for Southern Illinois. The Bruins went 8-of-16 from three-point range in the quarter, and were led by Tessa Miller who had 10 points and shot 4-of-4.

Through three quarters, the Salukis were shooting 0-of-6 from deep.

Holmes and Sydney Prochaska drained SIU's first two three-pointers of the game in the fourth quarter, where the Salukis were out-scored, 26-15.

Belmont shot 51% from the field overall and 13-of-33 from deep in a game it won by a final score of 101-45.

The Salukis fall to a record of 7-10 overall and 4-4 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Southern Illinois will return home on Thursday, Jan. 26, when it hosts Drake at 6 p.m. This will be the first of a four-game homestand for SIU after spending the past four games away from home.