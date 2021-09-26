 Skip to main content
Schaumburg wins Frontier League championship

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Schaumburg Boomers won the Frontier League championship Sunday with a 10-4 win at Washington in Game 5 of their series.

Schaumburg got on the board early against Frontier League Pitcher of the Year Ryan Hennen. Matt Bottcher hit a three-run home run in the first inning to make it 3-0 Boomers. Washington’s Scotty Dubrule hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first to make it 3-1. The next inning, Schaumburg added to their lead with Alec Craig’s sacrifice fly, and in the fourth, four more runs came home.

Nick Oddo homered, Quincy Nieporte blasted a two-run shot, and Braxton Davidson followed with a solo home run right after him to break the game open at 8-1. A Nieporte sacrifice fly in the eighth brought home two more to make it 10-1. The Wild Things would tack on a few more in the bottom of the ninth, but the lead was too much to overcome. A run scored on a sacrifice fly by Grant Heyman, an RBI single by Andrew Sohn, and an error by pitcher Kyle Arjona to bring the final score to 10-4.

Arjona was named the series MVP, winning Game 1 and Game 5 and allowing just three earned runs. In the championship-clinching win, he went the full nine innings, allowing four runs (three earned), and struck out three. Over the series, he tossed 16.2 innings, striking out 11 and allowing just those three earned runs.

The Boomers won two straight games facing elimination in the series. They finished as Central Division champions and went 6-3 in the playoffs to clinch their fourth Frontier League title (2013, 2014, 2017, 2021) since joining the league in 2012. That number is the most in league history. Each time they have reached the postseason, they have won the Frontier League title. Manager Jamie Bennett joins Mal Fichmann as the only two managers to win four titles in league history.

