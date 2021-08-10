Second COVID positive further complicates Jackson's contract talks

"I just got off the COVID list, so I've got to talk to my team doctors and try to see how they feel about it," he said. "Keep learning as much as I can about it, and we'll go from there."

Jackson said he tried to stay sharp by throwing in his backyard — his cousins served as receivers. Baltimore plays its first exhibition game Saturday night against New Orleans. The preseason games may not be all that significant for a player of Jackson's stature, but he could use time on the field.

Baltimore added receiver Sammy Watkins in the offseason and drafted receiver Rashod Bateman, part of an effort to improve what was the lowest passing output in the league a season ago.

"Sammy makes my job a lot easier, and my job is to make his a lot easier," Jackson said. "Even when we're doing scramble drills and stuff like that, he's fighting off defenders, getting open. I missed him in the end zone, little back shoulder, he was right there. I'm mad I missed him. I'm still mad right now."

As for Allen's contract, Jackson wasn't saying much about how that might affect his negotiations.