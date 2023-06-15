A familiar face has assumed the reins of the Sesser-Valier/Waltonville girls basketball program.

Beth (Guthrie) Graskewicz has stepped up from the junior high ranks to coach the high school varsity squad.

“I saw a need. I thought about it long and hard and decided to throw my hat in the ring,” said Graskewicz, a 1982 graduate of Pinckneyville High School, who spent most all of her elementary and high school years as a student at Sesser-Valier.

“Coaching this team is exciting to me because I love everything the girls bring to practice, especially the effort,” Graskewicz said. “There is such a willingness to learn.”

Graskewicz has more than 20 years of coaching experience overall, including three years as high school head coach in Hudson, Wisconsin. She also assisted Dave Butcher at Pickerington North High School in Ohio for 12 years.

Butcher built Pickerington into a national powerhouse, winning six state titles.

“I learned a lot about coaching basketball from Dave,” Graskewicz said. Her husband, Kerry, also knows a thing or two about the game, having been a standout player at Pinckneyville High School a few decades back.

“Being able to add a veteran coach with Beth’s experience to lead our girls basketball program is a great asset,” said Sesser-Valier Athletic Director Chip Basso. “She has a solid coaching resume and has worked with our junior high team the past few years. She knows how to build a program.”

Graskewicz said it’s all about stressing the basic fundamentals in practice and repeating them often.

“If you can’t dribble, pass or shoot, you’re not going to win many games,” she said. “I’m a defense-first coach. I believe that just about anyone who plays with heart can play good defense. And on the other side of the ball, we’re going to work hard on ballhandling because facing pressure defenses was a problem last year.”

“Sesser-Valier/Waltonville has not won a lot of games in recent years. We’re going to try to change that, but it’s going to take some time,” Graskewicz said. “If we get a lot better at the basics and if we start to play the game with confidence, we should start winning some games.”

Graskewicz will be assisted by Al Kramer, who will run the junior varsity program; Makayla Wingo and Karson Severs.

The Red Devils have been reporting for workouts at the gym every Tuesday and Thursday. The team has already competed in a tournament at Vienna and will be playing in another one at Galatia next week.

“For me, I think I like practice sessions even more than the games because practice is when you start seeing players make real improvement,” Graskewicz said. “I really like teaching the game to these girls and am really looking forward to basketball season.”

The Graskewiczes have three adult children – Tyler and Olivia – who reside in Nashville, Tennessee and one – Chase – who resides in Freeburg. The couple also has five grandchildren.