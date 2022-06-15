Shidler talks hoops at Marion High School book signing

MARION — Illinois basketball legend Jay Shidler of Lawrenceville was the featured guest Wednesday evening at Marion High School, where he entertained an intimate gathering with stories of his prep and collegiate playing days, and then proceeded to autograph copies of his new biography, "The Blonde Bomber."

Shidler was in Marion as a guest of boys head basketball coach Gus Gillespie, himself a Lawrenceville grad.

"Jay's story is unique. Whether you are looking at the Illinois prep side of it or his University of Kentucky career, hopefully, people enjoyed seeing and hearing him today. Every time I listen to him talk, I learn something new about his playing career and his life."

Shidler was a sophomore starter on Lawrenceville's 1974 state championship team and the leading scorer on the 1976 team, which placed third at state. As a senior, he set the Illinois state tournament scoring record, knocking down 157 points in four games. For his career, he finished with 2,183 points.

"When Jay talks about winning at Lawrenceville, that's all there was under Coach Ron Felling in the '60s, '70s and '80s...lots of state championships," Gillespie said. "If you were going to step out onto that basketball court, it was about giving your best every tine and winning games. You did whatever you could to win when he was coaching."

About 25 basketball enthusiasts turned out for the book signing and visit. Most stuck around afterward to purchase the $30 book and pose for a photo with Shidler.

Steve O'Keefe and his son, Elliott, of Marion, were two of the guests at the event.

"I think it (meeting Shidler followed by the book signing) was a good way to cap off the day with Marion hosting the basketball tournament the last couple of days," O'Keefe said. "Elliott (a senior player for the Wildcats) got to play some basketball and then got to hear some stories, both the good and the struggles. Kids need to hear those things."

O'Keefe said he's a "little too young" to remember watching Shidler play high school basketball, but has a fond fascination for basketball played during that time period (1970s).

"I'm definitely going to read the book," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0