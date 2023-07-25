DU QUOIN — With an undefeated mark in dual meets this summer, the Marion Marlins swim team is the prohibitive favorite to capture first-place honors Saturday at the annual Southern Illinois Swim League Championship hosted by Du Quoin.

Led by head coach Emily Stroud, the Marlins have posted a 9-0 record when competing one-on-one with another team. Team results were not scored at five invitationals, but Marion’s depth in numbers will make it tough to beat when battling swimmers from Herrin, Anna, Salem, Carbondale, Centralia, and Mount Vernon.

“We’ve had an outstanding season, I would even say an exceptional year,” Stroud said. “We have broken several team records this summer. We have 115 kids in our summer swim program and they have worked hard to improve their swimming skills.”

The Marlins, who were first formed in 1961, are paced by four graduated seniors in Sydney Donaldson, Bella Wilson, Dane Bell, and Gabe Kidd.

New records were all set in boys’ events, including 200 meter medley relay (15-18 age group of Carson Patton, Hayden Nguyen, Khanner Barber, and Eli Springvloed); 100 meter breaststroke (15-18 age group’s Eli Springvloed); 100 meter individual medley (15-18 age group’s Eli Springvloed); 50 meter butterfly (15-18 age group’s Carson Patton); and 100 meter individual medley (11-12 age group’s Chapman Springvloed).

“There’s just something special about this team,” said Stroud, now in her second stint as head coach. She formerly coached the team from 2015 through 2018 before returning this year.

Stroud noted that a strong regular season is nice, but there remains unfinished business.

“We want to win the championship meet,” she said. “Whether we’re favored or not doesn’t matter. It’s all about wanting to get that hand on the wall first.”

Du Quoin head coach Ike Minton said he’s hoping the home pool advantage will help his squad contend for the championship.

“We’ve had a pretty good year and we’re doing well,” he said. “I’m excited that we’re hosting the meet. Hopefully, we can get most all our kids out to compete.”

With swimmers competing from ages 4-to-18, the sport is indeed thriving in Southern Illinois.

In fact, Minton pointed out that many swimmers compete year-round through membership in the Saluki Swim Club at SIU.

“There are a lot of talented swimmers in our area,” he said. “Marion has a big team, which gives them a lot of depth in each age group. Not many teams have the numbers that they do.”

Du Quoin’s squad finished second to Marion a year ago at the swim league championship. The last time Du Quoin won the team title was in 2017.

“We’ve had some big wins this summer and everyone usually does a lot better at home meets. That’s what we’re counting on Saturday.”

Du Quoin is led by Maddax Thompson, a 16-year-old student at Elverado High School. When not competing in league play, he has been preparing for the Junior Nationals.