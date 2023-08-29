Last week, I had the pleasure of attending my first Southern Illinois Coaches Association meeting on an invite from a friend.

This particular one, hosted by the Herrin Elks, focused on coach of the year awards from the previous school year. Altogether, 42 awards were announced by SICA President Richie Williams.

Recipients included: Jaclyn Melton-Norris City/Omaha/Enfield, Julia Rathert-Trico, Chet Snyder-Fairfield, and Jamie Clark-Marion (volleyball); Mike Rude and John Shadowens-Sesser-Valier/Waltonville, along with Todd Thomas, Justin Groves, Brett Diel, and Dan Mings (football); Mallory McVey-Massac County and Joanna Galloway-Marion (girls golf); Jim Woodward-Anna-Jonesboro and Reggie Norman-Benton (boys golf); Matt Denny and Amy Julian-Olney (girls cross country); Brent McLain-Benton and Scott Gill-Marion (boys cross country); Matt McManaway-Herrin and Tara Racklin-Olney (tennis); David Davis-Meridian, Bob Waggoner-Pinckneyville and Tim Holloway-Mount Vernon (boys basketball); Haylee Bowers-Okawville, Hayden Carter-Christopher, David Brown-Benton, and Jeff Lonnon-Mount Vernon (girls basketball); Chase Hargrave-Anna-Jonesboro and Alejandro Wajner-Mount Vernon (wrestling); Shawn Tripp-Goreville, Chad Malaway-Nashville, and Pierce Borah-Mount Vernon (baseball); Shanna Green-Goreville, Scott Hutchinson-Johnston City, and Kim Wheeler-Carbondale (softball); Derek Beard-Du Quoin, Jason Rednour-Steeleville, and James Elliott-Herrin (boys track); Jason Alli-Nashville, Greg Zmudzinski-Pinckneyville, and Dusty Mallow-Herrin (girls track); and Michael Lydy-Murphysboro (soccer).

The new voice of the Salukis – Luke Martin – was the featured speaker. He told the gathering that he was trying to learn as much as he can about not only the university, but the region as a whole.

Martin said it’s not easy replacing a legend like Mike Reis who broadcast Saluki sports for the last 45 years.

“I want to be my own person and bring my personality to the job,” he said. “There are a lot of great things going on at SIU and I want to tell people about them.”

Martin added that he wants to become connected with the community and that very much includes high school coaches and athletic directors.

Meridian Superintendent Jon Green, who is also President of the SI Egyptian Officials Association, informed attendees that about $27,000 was raised at the annual golf tournament with the monies going for student scholarships at participating high schools.

Close to $400,000 has been raised over the last 21 years.

The best part of the meeting was socializing with local coaches like Joe Hosman of Massac County, who never seems to wear down despite his decades of service.

There were also some long retired coaches in attendance. It was great to see such well-established coaching legends like Dick Corn of Pinckneyville; Bob Karnes of Du Quoin; Tom Ashman of Murphysboro and John A. Logan College; Mike Crews of Anna-Jonesboro and Elverado; Tom Wheeler of Christopher; Roger Gerlach of Sparta; and Mark Imhoff of John A. Logan College.

I may have come up with a story idea or two after attending this meeting, and I have Richie Williams and a friend who is also an official – Jimmy Dean – to thank for that.

VIENNA FOOTBALL

One Black Diamond Conference athletic director indicated to me that my column last week came across to him as though the entire conference wanted Vienna to drop out of the conference.

I’m sorry if it was interpreted that way.

My statement in the column was as follows: “I mean, this is two years out of three the varsity schedule was canceled at Vienna-Goreville. I get why it happened (lack of numbers). Who’s to say it won’t happen again next year or the year after? The other nine BDC schools would like and deserve some assurances.”

The AD said that it’s not true that all the nine schools are seeking such assurances or want Vienna to drop out. OK, maybe not all nine, but there are definitely a few from conversations I’ve had with coaches.

I would think that all schools would like a firm commitment to football by Vienna. From my vantage point, sitting out one year is one thing. Sitting out two out of three years is a trend.

And there’s no shame in not being able to field a team. Not every school has the numbers or financial resources to make it happen in football.

The biggest concern, this administrator said, wasn’t about Vienna-Goreville’s lack of football numbers, but the facilities or lack thereof. No locker rooms, no lights, terrible playing surface, and hot Saturday afternoon games in August and September.

The administrator added that the league agreed to send a letter to Vienna’s administration regarding these concerns with the hope they will be addressed in the near future. He said Vienna Athletic Director David Hill completely agreed with said concerns while pointing out specific obstacles his school was dealing with to maintain the program.