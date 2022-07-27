SIU announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

SIU's athletic department announced Wednesday that it would induct eight recipients into its 2022 Hall of Fame class during a ceremony on Oct. 14.

The class includes Corky Abrams (men's basketball), Kerri Blaylock (softball), Don DeNoon (track and field/cross country), Elmer McDaniel (football), Bob Roop (wrestling), Derek Shelton (baseball), Ed Thompson (athletic trainer) and Carisa Winters (softball).

Abrams played from 1973-77 and still holds the school career record for best field goal percentage at 59.9%. He scored 1,035 points in his career and helped the Salukis reach the Sweet 16 in 1977.

Blaylock retired in May after a stellar 22-year coaching career that saw her rack up a school-record 751 wins. Blaylock's teams earned eight NCAA Tournament trips, including five straight from 2003-07.

DeNoon won three Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year awards while guiding women's track and field, as well as cross country, from 1983-2001. He coached 98 conference champions, three All-Americans and three Olympians.

McDaniel became just one of seven consensus All-Americans in SIU football history, helping the program go 20-4 in 2003-04. The center helped future NFL star Brandon Jacobs rush for 1,000 yards in 2004 and was a two-time All-MVFC pick.

Roop posted a 66-18 record for the Salukis from 1965-69 and represented the U.S. in the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, finishing seventh as a heavyweight in Greco-Roman wrestling. Roop enjoyed a 19-year professional wrestling career after graduating from SIU.

Shelton caught from 1989-92 and was part of the Salukis' last NCAA Tournament team in 1990. He batted .268 in 177 games and is currently the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, making him the only SIU alum to be named manager or coach of a major professional sports team.

Thompson was the athletic department's lead trainer from 1979-2012 and worked at the school for a total of 38 years. He worked primarily with football and men's basketball for 23 years and is the only college trainer to work the University Games.

Winters allowed only four homers in four years with the Salukis, posting earned run averages of 0.72 in 1998 and 2000. She finished her career with a school-record 896 strikeouts, leading the MVC in strikeouts three times.