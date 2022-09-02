SIU Athletics | Few coaches can match Blaylock's feats

When she found out that she was going into the Saluki Hall of Fame in October, Kerri Blaylock had two thoughts go through her head.

“First, that this was happening so soon,” she said. “Secondly, I must have been a heck of a recruiter to have that many good players to help me win a lot of games.”

As was the case so often during her 22 years in the SIU softball dugout, Blaylock was right. No coach in any sport in school history has won more games than her 751 and it can be argued that few have matched or surpassed her accomplishments.

Eight of her teams made the NCAA Tournament, three with at-large bids. Given that the sport, much like most with selection committees, has become heavily-weighted toward TV league programs, Blaylock’s ability to snatch an at-large was remarkable.

Then again, maybe not. The Herrin product has as much Southern Illinois in her as anyone. Former assistant and new head coach Jen Sewell said that some call her the “Mayor” because she seems to know everyone.

But don’t mistake kindness with not being competitive. No one ran a game with more passion than Blaylock. No one sweated the little things more than Blaylock, a trait she learned from her high school coach, Bruce Jilek.

“He really emphasized the little things and that’s something I like to think my teams did,” she said. “We always tried to have good pitching and defense, and we could also hit and run the bases well. If you do the little things, you’re going to win a lot of games.”

Blaylock’s teams did, particularly when she got a tall fireballing righthander named Amy Harre to make the hour-long trip from Nashville to join the program. With Harre shutting down almost everyone, the Salukis came within a game of the Women’s College World Series in 2003, beginning a streak of five straight NCAA Tournaments.

Blaylock remembers that team as fondly as any other.

“We came one game away from Oklahoma City, which was remarkable,” she said.

Then came the tough part – maintaining it as a mid-major. Watching from another dugout as an assistant coach at Princeton and Kansas, Sewell marveled at how Blaylock made SIU a consistent winner without the resources of a TV league program.

When Sewell left Kansas to join Blaylock prior to the 2009 season as a volunteer assistant, she learned pretty quickly why Blaylock succeeded.

“She’s built such a culture that it’s ingrained in the program,” Sewell said. “If there’s a decision between a player or the culture, the culture wins every time. I’ve never seen her sacrifice any of her beliefs for a player, no matter how good the player.

“That’s just one reason why from the outside, this program is a unicorn. And the way she builds relationships with players and her coaches is amazing. She’s on 24/7 and because of that, you didn’t want to disappoint her.”

After a nine-year absence from the NCAA tourney, Blaylock guided the Salukis back in 2017 when they won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. That started a five-year stretch that saw SIU earn three NCAA bids and win two MVC tourneys.

Blaylock stepped away from the dugout on March 2, 2022 for health reasons after a 6-6 start. She ran the team for the final two innings of an MVC tourney loss to Illinois State after Sewell was ejected.

Four days later, Blaylock officially retired and Sewell was named to replace her. A legendary career ended.

And now it’s being commemorated with a plaque in the Helleny Pavilion inside Banterra Center.

“I’ve got to thank the players,” Blaylock said. “Without them, I wouldn’t have won a lot of games and I probably wouldn’t be in this Hall of Fame.”