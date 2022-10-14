SIU Athletics | Hall of Fame: Winters 'pleasantly surprised' with honor

Carisa Winters was her name.

It was indeed dark and cold for opposing hitters that had to face her from 1997-2000 when the lefthander was standing tall in the circle for SIU’s softball team.

Yet despite an 0.72 earned run average in her sophomore and senior years, despite all-time program records for career strikeouts (896), saves (16) and strikeouts per 9 innings (8.96), Winters waited more than two decades to earn a spot in the Saluki Hall of Fame.

That might be why Thursday, when asked about her feelings this summer when she found out she was getting in, her answer was to the point.

“Pleasantly surprised,” she said with the hint of a laugh.

At a program that has been built around pitching and defense for decades as it passed from Kay Brechtelsbauer to Kerri Blaylock and now Jen Sewell, Winters was one of its cornerstones. Blaylock, who remembers scouting the fellow Herrin grad at a tournament in Cahokia and lugging around a humongous radar gun, didn’t need much time to recognize Winters’ gift for missing barrels.

“She was one of those pitchers who were kind of changing a program,” Blaylock said. “She was a lefty who could throw hard with a devastating changeup. You’d have arms and legs coming at you and the ball would pop out, then float. She was one of the premier strikeout pitchers of her time.”

Winters didn’t waste much time demonstrating her ability to make hitters look bad. After fanning 125 in 128 innings as a freshman, when she went 9-11 with a 1.97 earned run average behind two-way star Jamie Schuttek. Winters thrived when she became the team’s ace in 1998.

Whiffing 234 hitters in 185 1/3 innings, Winters ceded only 19 earned runs that year while posting a 16-9 record. While college softball was a much different game in that era than it is now, with nearly every team relying on the short game and not trying to outslug opponents, it’s still remarkable to note that Winters didn’t allow a homer.

In 1999, Winters went 18-11 with a 1.36 ERA and recorded 270 strikeouts in 206 innings. As a senior, she was 15-12 with an 0.72 ERA, punching out 267 batters over 194 1/3 innings and yielding only 20 earned runs.

Blaylock said Winters threw well over 60 miles per hour, which made her one of the hardest throwers around in that era. Winters said it wasn’t all about pure heat for her, though.

“I gambled on every pitch,” she said. “I would mess with hitters’ minds. I’d throw some hitters five straight changeups because I knew they couldn’t hit that pitch, or I’d just keep throwing fastballs on the inside corner if they couldn’t hit it.

“It’s all about strategy. I’d look at a hitter’s stance, remember what they did in previous at-bats and then I’d decide how to pitch them.”

According to Blaylock, Winters had a style in the circle that could be compared to Mark Fidrych. Much like the “Bird” who set baseball on its ear during most of 1976 and the first part of 1977 with the Detroit Tigers before arm problems quashed his career early, Winters wasn’t shy about channeling her emotions into her pitching.

“She was a competitor and she wanted to win,” Blaylock said. “Lefties are different birds. She had a flair and a style about her that was really useful. Winning and getting better was really important to her.”

Winters brings her strategical acumen to her current job. Since January, she’s been a team leader for CNA Insurance in Chicago, working in select risk property. She said her experience as an athlete has been a positive influence for her business career.

While Winters is excited to enter the Hall of Fame with Blaylock, the school’s all-time record holder in any sport with 751 career wins, part of her wishes Brechstelbauer were around to see it. Brechstelbauer passed away on Sept. 11.

“She meant a lot to my life,” Winters said. “You look at her and coach Blaylock … you don’t always realize how good they were at coaching 18 different personalities that all come in here when they’re 18 years old.

“You’re away from home for the first time in your life and they’re like a mother away from home. I hate that Coach B isn’t around any more.”