SIU Baseball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis need pitching to contend in MVC

Through 25 games, is SIU’s baseball team a victim of high expectations or what some trends say they are?

An 18-7 record doesn’t look too bad on the surface. And an offense that averages 8.7 runs per game while leading the Missouri Valley Conference in four categories indicates this team is capable of bludgeoning opponents daily.

But the Salukis are badly in need of an ace pitcher to take the ball every Friday night and give them six or more quality innings. They could also use a bit more consistency on defense and perhaps a bit more depth in their bullpen.

According to third-year coach Lance Rhodes, there’s reason for excitement about the team’s 21-game Missouri Valley Conference schedule, which starts Friday night at Itchy Jones Stadium against Bradley.

“Everyone thought we’d be more consistent on the mound than we’ve been,” Rhodes said after a 14-2 rout of UT Martin on Tuesday night. “We have a lot of ability on the pitching staff, but we haven’t reached the potential we have.

“That’s probably the most frustrating thing for us so far, knowing there’s so much more to offer than what we’ve been showing. Hopefully, we’ll start being closer to the ceiling. We’re 18-7 and I don’t think we’ve scratched the surface of what we can be on the mound.”

For SIU to contend in the Valley, here are three things that need to happen:

Offensive onslaught

While the Salukis will face better pitching in conference play, they have demonstrated so far that it’s going to take top pitching to keep their offense in check.

They are hitting .315 as a team and have scored 10 or more runs 12 times in 25 games. SIU has belted a league-high 41 homers, drawn just over five walks per game and boasts a .412 on-base percentage while stealing a base per game for good measure.

J.T. Weber is putting up ridiculous numbers (.433-11-29) and Kaeber Rog isn’t far behind (.402-6-27). Grey Epps, who hit ninth Tuesday night, is batting .329-5-17 and slugging .598. Most nights, there isn’t a single easy out in the lineup.

And there might even been room for the offense to get scarier. Cody Cleveland enters conference play at just .250, although he remains an on-base machine with 26 walks in 84 at-bats. Remember that last year, he led the team in batting average at .346.

Scoring close to nine runs per game might not happen in the Valley, but it’s also hard to imagine this offense turning into the 1962 Mets, either.

Winning on Friday

SIU has played four games on Friday this year – and lost them all. Aside from the season opener, a 1-0 loss at Louisiana-Monroe, it has allowed 10, 11 and 10 runs on the workweek’s last day.

It didn’t stop the Salukis from racking a conference-high win total entering MVC play. Their depth and offense have allowed them to avoid losing streaks so far. But if they’re going to win a conference title, they’ll have to start winning games on Friday.

To win games on Friday, whoever Rhodes starts on the mound won’t have to be some form of Kumar Rocker or Jack Leiter. They just need to get the team into or through six innings as often as not while limiting big numbers and trusting the offense to do what it does.

After all, you can’t sweep (or usually win) conference series without some Friday night success.

“When you win that first game, you go into Saturday and Sunday with a little more freedom to take the series and put yourself in a position to sweep,” Rhodes said. “Any time someone wins the league, they have probably swept some series.

“We want to be champions and in order to do that, there’s going to be a team or two we’ll have to sweep.”

Catch the ball

Sounds simple, yes, but it doesn’t always happen. Every team makes mistakes, but the better ones usually don’t make as many.

SIU’s defense looked shaky at times in February and part of March, but it has gotten better as the season’s neared the midway point. Its .974 fielding percentage is near the top of the Valley and aside from Rog’s 10 errors – and he’s fielded the ball pretty well lately – it has been pretty clean with the gloves.

That has to continue in conference play. The pitching staff hasn’t always displayed the ability to come up big after a misplay. Getting 27 outs is hard enough without gifting solid opponents a four-out inning here and there.

If the Salukis can limit the free bases they give opponents, they maximize their chances of contending for a conference championship.

