SIU Baseball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis ride culture to MVC's top seed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — New coaches talk all the time about installing a winning culture.

It didn’t take Lance Rhodes long to show his first SIU team that he meant what he said.

Go back to Feb. 22, 2020, the seventh game of Rhodes’ initial season. The Salukis played traditional power Southern Cal at San Diego State’s Tony Gwynn Legacy Classic.

Final score: SIU 3, USC 1. That the Salukis’ go-ahead and insurance runs scored on a passed ball and wild pitch further illustrated Rhodes’ point.

Play a game, find a way to win the game.

“It was a big deal,” said J.T. Weber, who scored the tie-breaking run in the sixth. “The coaches told us this is what we expect. We’re not going to come in and think we can’t play with teams.”

Two years later, SIU finds itself as the top seed for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Hammons Field. The Salukis have won 40 games in consecutive years and believe they can win four more to earn their first NCAA Tournament bid in 32 years.

On Friday, SIU earned their first MVC regular season title since 1990. Can they end another lengthy drought this weekend? Here are three factors that could determine if it’s dog-piling on the field or not.

1. Get off the mark

This is something the regal canines did perfectly in conference play this spring. They played seven series and won the first game every time. They won blowouts, pitcher’s duels, slugfests.

Point was, they won. And that ability to come out of the blocks playing good baseball was a big reason they captured the regular season title. Now it becomes more important, if for no other reason than to avoid the pitcher-grinder known as the loser’s bracket.

If SIU wins every day, it will only need four wins to earn the MVC title. If it loses its first game, it will have to win on Thursday, then win twice on Friday and Saturday. Given how hard it is to win doubleheaders against Division I foes, even top teams don’t want to mess around with having to win two of them.

“Any time you get into the loser’s bracket, it’s an uphill battle,” Rhodes said. “Not that it can’t be done, but you want to try to avoid getting on that side of the bracket. From the first pitch, it will be all hands on deck.”

2. Ride the hot hands

The Salukis’ pitching rotation in conference play has essentially been opener, Noah Farmer and opener. That wasn’t by design. Rhodes slotted Mike Hansell as the Friday night pitcher, followed by Farmer and Ben Chapman.

Hansell hasn’t pitched in more than a month due to injury and Chapman has pitched just once since losing on May 1. So Rhodes simply leaned more on his two best relievers, Matthew Steidl and Trey McDaniel.

The results? A combined 9-0 record, 1.70 earned run average and six saves. In 74 1/3 innings, the dynamic duo allowed just 14 earned runs and 20 walks while fanning 81. They frequently lasted five and six innings in late-season outings.

“Guys have bought into their roles,” Rhodes said.

“It’s easier for me to go longer into outings because my arm feels better,” Steidl said. “I feel almost like a secondary starter. It hasn’t affected how I pitch that much. It gives me time to find my pitches, get into rhythm.”

3. Pressure players

Rhodes and his players believe how they won the MVC regular season title should steel them for the win-or-else pressure of this week.

“We’ve been in postseason mode for a while now,” Rhodes said. “We wanted to win the regular season and Evansville was always one game ahead of us. Our guys were able to handle that pressure.”

Epps believes SIU has what it takes to wade through this week and finish off the program’s best season in a generation with an NCAA Tournament trip.

“It doesn’t matter who the opponent is,” he said. “We’re capable of winning.”

