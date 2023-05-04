Nathan Bandy knew right away he got himself out.

The SIU right fielder’s one official at-bat in the second inning of Tuesday night’s 14-3 win over Southern Indiana ended on its second pitch, undone because he tried to do too much.

“I flew out to center field on a pitch out of the zone,” he said. “I was too aggressive. Trying to do too much with the ball. But I know the way to get back on track is to be more selective. Be more simple and not do too much.”

As the numbers show, Bandy is likely to end his recent slump sooner instead of later. He enters this weekend’s Missouri Valley Conference series at Valparaiso hitting .337 with four homers and 25 RBI. Bandy also boasts a walk rate of better than 12 % and has more walks than strikeouts (20-18).

Then there’s the things he does to help his team win that don’t involve spraying line drives from foul line to foul line. Bandy is 10 for 11 on steals and is a plus defender, leading the Salukis with three outfield assists and making his share of tough plays.

SIU coach Lance Rhodes said Bandy is one of those players who can go 0 for 4 and still help a team win.

“Whether the offense is going or not, the defense remains the same,” Rhodes said. “He plays an incredible right field. Not only can he change the game offensively but he can change a game defensively, which we’ve seen a couple of times this year.

“We try to preach to our guys that there are multiple ways to win a game. A lot of position players only define their day on whether they got a hit or not. He usually finds multiple ways to help us throughout the course of a game.”

That’s been the standard since Bandy arrived on campus prior to the 2022 season. The Salukis were on his personal backburner in 2021 when Bandy was playing at Mineral Area College in Missouri. The product of Mountain Home, Ark. was drawing interest from Missouri.

Then coach Steve Bieser and his staff pivoted in another direction. And soon after that, Bandy heard from hitting coach Brett Peel.

“Peel called me and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a spot for you if you want to come play,’” Bandy said.

There was further incentive for Bandy to come to SIU. His older brother, Luke, played at Dallas Baptist from 2017-19 and then spent time in the Boston Red Sox system. Bandy wanted a crack at the Patriots, who were the top program in the Valley for close to a decade until moving to Conference USA after last year.

Bandy’s shot at DBU last year proved to be successful. In winning their first MVC regular season title since 1990, the Salukis took two of three in Dallas and then eliminated the Patriots from the conference tournament.

After contributing a .318 average, two homers and 24 RBI last year, Bandy has improved those numbers across the board with at least a dozen games remaining in the season. Among his biggest hits this year are a walkoff two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth on April 16 to top Evansville 3-2.

That was a classic example of Bandy’s ability to hit to situations. Facing a hard thrower, Bandy simply cut down on his swing and focused primarily on making contact.

“Your approach is big,” he said. “I just think base hit, base hit, base hit. I don’t think about hitting it over the fence because those will come. And that’s not the type of hitter than I am. I just try to get on base and be productive for the team.”

Bandy believes better times are in store for himself and SIU. The Salukis are just 2-6 in their last eight games but remain in third place in the conference with 10 regular season games left before the MVC tourney from May 23-27 in Terre Haute.

While first place Indiana State and second place Missouri State appear to be more dangerous at the moment than SIU, Bandy says the Salukis are capable of making a run to their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1990.

“If this team is clicking, there’s no doubt in our minds that we can go in there and dominate the Valley tournament,” he said.