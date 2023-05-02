When SIU played Southern Indiana on March 15 in Evansville, it needed an eight-run ninth inning to avoid a loss to a first-year Division I program.

The Salukis didn’t cut it quite as close on Tuesday night.

A seven-run second inning, six of them with two outs, blew the game open early as SIU routed the Screaming Eagles 14-3 in seven innings at Itchy Jones Stadium.

Steven Loden started the outburst with a solo shot, his team-high 14th of the year, and ended it by rapping a two-run single to right. Loden, Bennett Eltoft and Ryan Rodriguez each collected three RBI. Eltoft and Zack Jensen each cracked two-run homers in a four-run third inning that made it 12-2.

The one-sided margin made it easy for coach Lance Rhodes to meet both goals for the game: Win and play a lot of guys.

“It was nice to get some guys some at-bats because you never know when you are going to need somebody,” he said. “It was also nice to see several different arms get on the mound and throw well in short stints.

“The goal was to get as many guys in the game as we possibly could and we were able to do that. I wanted to get some guys ABs but also get them out of there so they could enjoy the game from a different perspective.”

Everyday stalwarts like Nathan Bandy and Matt Schark were out of the game before the third inning was over. Regular catcher Cole Christman only donned his mask to warm up pitchers between innings as Jensen got the start.

Jack Rigoni, who was the team’s leadoff hitter down the stretch last year, got his second straight start in center field and banged out three hits. The last was an RBI double in the sixth that capped a 15-hit onslaught against five USI pitchers.

“Good win for the team,” Bandy said. “Sometimes, it’s good to take a little break, although obviously, you want to be playing and get about five hits. But it’s still good to see guys like Jensen get in there and have a big home run.”

SIU (25-20) won for just the second time in eight games, both in run-rule fashion. It hammered Illinois State 11-1 in seven innings on Friday night before dropping 5-4 and 10-7, 12-inning decisions to lose its second straight Missouri Valley Conference series.

There was no danger of a loss in this one, not after the Salukis feasted on a pitching staff that entered the night with an earned run average of 7.30. And not after SIU’s moundsmen managed to string together some outs over the last five innings.

With the exception of Drew Taylor’s leadoff homer in the fourth, the Salukis kept the Eagles (15-29) off the board after Tanner Perry gave up runs in the first two innings. Perry (2-2) was credited with the win after working three innings, fanning five and walking five.

The bullpen combined for five strikeouts over four innings, permitting just three hits.

“With this funk we’ve been in, we needed a game like that,” Rhodes said. “Sometimes, guys need a break, not just physically but mentally. They’re still young kids learning how to handle some failure. They need to step back and be able to watch.

“It’s not easy as coaches because we think we need to put a lineup out there that can win every single game but we’ve got talented players on this team. It’s not going to change whether we can win or lose a game.”

The Salukis get back into conference play this weekend at Valparaiso, starting on Friday at 3 p.m.