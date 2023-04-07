Jordan Bloemer crafted as much as he pitched Friday night.

A sliver off the outside corner. A changeup diving to the bottom of the knees. Every once in a while, just for effect, a high fastball to get the hitters anxious.

Bloemer’s mix of pitches worked as well as it has in an SIU uniform the last two years, as he got into the seventh inning and outdueled Belmont ace Andy Bean in the Salukis’ 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference win at Itchy Jones Stadium.

In 6 1/3 innings, Bloemer surrendered four hits and a run, walking two and fanning three. He fetched 10 fly ball outs before giving way to Easton Dermody after falling behind Sam Slaughter 1-0 with the tying run on second in a 2-1 game.

Dermody slipped a called third strike by Slaughter, walked Ethan Harden and then whiffed Drew Lowry on three curves to maintain a one-run lead. Dermody then mowed the Bruins down over the last two innings for his first save.

Asked what worked best for him, Bloemer’s answer was as succinct as his delivery.

“Changeups,” he said, “and just filling up the zone.”

Bloemer’s outing was as surprising as it was effective. His longest outing this year was just 4 1/3 innings last week against UT Martin. He entered the game with an earned run average of 4.66, albeit over only 19 1/3 innings.

But Bloemer (2-0) served notice early he intended to stick around for a while. He figured out quickly that plate umpire Clint Wheeler liked the lower and outer portion of the zone, and fed pitch after pitch into that quadrant.

“He was giving me a little off and I was taking advantage,” Bloemer said. “The way that I throw – off-speed and keeping it away – that’s the best advantage I can get. If I’m locating that day and he’s giving me something off, it’s a tough day for the offense.”

It was the second-longest outing of Bloemer’s SIU stint, trailing only the 7 2/3 innings he authored last May in an MVC Tournament win over Evansville.

“That might have been bigger, given the circumstances, but I think he might have thrown better tonight,” said Salukis coach Lance Rhodes.

Bean (3-4) was as tough as advertised for six innings. Cole Christman was the reason SIU took a 2-1 lead to the bottom of the seventh, delivering a sacrifice fly in the first to initiate scoring and then jacking his eighth homer with one out in the last of the fourth.

Then the Salukis finally cracked the code against Bean with the big hit coming from the No. 9 batter, Mathieu Vallee. After looking very overmatched on a 1-0 pitch, Vallee shortened his stroke and produced an RBI double to the gap in left-center field.

That was followed by an intentional walk to Nathan Bandy, an RBI fielder’s choice grounder by Pier-Olivier Boucher that turned into two runs when second baseman Jack Rando tossed a possible double play into left field and a run-scoring double by Ryan Rodriguez.

A one-run game was suddenly out of slam range. And SIU (18-13, 7-1) not only stayed a half-game ahead of Indiana State for first place in the Valley but also put Belmont (18-14, 5-3) two games back.

“We were facing a very good arm, but our offense puts a lot of pressure on a pitcher,” Rhodes said. “Our offense is deep because there’s the chance we can hit a home run. We finally got him to break at the end.”

It was the 10th win in 11 games for the Salukis, which aim for a series sweep Saturday at 2 p.m.