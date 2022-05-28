SIU Baseball | Bloemer pitches SIU into MVC finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – You never know in baseball.

After beating Dallas Baptist Saturday to reach the loser’s bracket finals, SIU coach Lance Rhodes talked about pitching plans that involved the possibility of using a multitude of arms to get past Evansville.

Jordan Bloemer took those plans and nearly completed eight innings in the longest start of his college career as the top-seeded Salukis eliminated the second-seeded Purple Aces 8-5 at Hammons Field.

Bloemer (3-1) gave up just five hits and four earned runs over 7 2/3 innings, walking two and fanning three, as SIU (43-15) advanced to the championship round at noon Sunday against No. 6 Missouri State. If the Salukis win that game, there will be a second game 40 minutes later to decide the Valley’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

“Attack the zone and throw strikes,” Bloemer said of his game plan. “And I think it worked.”

His 105-pitch performance ended with Tanner Craig’s two-run homer in the top of the eighth, the only hit the top of the Evansville order got in 11 at-bats off Bloemer.

Ben Chapman got the final out of the eighth on one pitch, then pitched around Simon Scherry’s leadoff single in the ninth for the first save of his college career. He fanned Chase Hug with a 1-2 slider in the dirt, prompting his teammates to pour out of the dugout in celebration.

Salukis coach Lance Rhodes had nothing but praise for Bloemer and Chapman, who had been used sparingly over the last month. Bloemer pitched only three times since making a spot start April 29 against Valparaiso, while Chapman hadn’t seen the mound since finishing an 8-2 win May 6 over Missouri State.

“You can’t even describe how big it is to save as many bullets as we can for tomorrow,” Rhodes said. “I’m just happy for them. They haven’t gotten a lot of innings lately, but they continued to work and when it was their time, they were ready.”

Offensively, the Salukis scored in five straight innings, using the long ball as their primary weapon. Grey Epps erased a quick 1-0 deficit in the second by walloping a two-run homer over the manual scoreboard in left field behind the SIU bullpen.

It was Epps’ 14th homer of the year and second of the day; he cracked a solo blast against Dallas Baptist. Moments after Epps’ bomb landed, the giant videoboard in deep left-center that went dark minutes after Evansville’s 7-6 loss to Missouri State sprung back to colorful life.

It recorded more Saluki offense upon its reawakening. Jack Rigoni upped the lead to 3-1 in the third by lining his second homer of the year to left. It was part of a three-hit, two-run day for the SIU leadoff hitter, who’s 6 of 14 in the last three games.

“I was seeing it really well tonight,” Rigoni said. “Hard work pays off.”

Donovan Schultz (2-3) helped the Salukis up the lead to 5-1 in the fourth by committing a bases-loaded balk with Jeremy Schork at the plate. Then SIU stole a run when Schork got himself in a rundown between first and second long enough for Nathan Bandy to score.

After Hug embraced one of Bloemer’s few mistakes for a two-run blast in the fifth that drew the Aces (32-24) within 5-3, Kaeber Rog responded with a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning, his 14th of the year.

Nick Hagedorn capped the Saluki scoring with an RBI single off reliever Jakob Meyer in the sixth.

With one challenge in the rear-view mirror, Rhodes is eager to see if SIU can tackle its biggest one.

“I like our attitude and our demeanor,” he said. “I think our guys are going to get it done. It’s going to be a long day, hopefully, and we’re going to need special performances from our guys.”

DAWG BITES

This was SIU’s 83rd win over the last two seasons, the third most in consecutive seasons in school history. The 1973-74 teams combined for 87 victories, while the 74-75 teams collected 86. ... The Salukis improved to 13-13 in games where the opposition scores first. … SIU’s 81 homers this year is three off last year’s mark of 84, which set the school record.

