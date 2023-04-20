When SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes added Cole Christman to his roster in the offseason, he knew he was getting a catcher who could add to an already power-packed offense in every aspect.

What he didn’t realize was that Christman would not only add to that power-packed offense, but also become such a good defender that Rhodes believes he hasn’t seen a better catcher in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“He’s such a good receiver,” Rhodes said. “Every umpire we’ve had this year talks about how he gives them such a good look at the strike zone. He blocks well and he throws out runners with the best of them.

“Our pitching staff has thrown the ball better, but you throw the ball better when you have a good person receiving the ball. He doesn’t take strikes out of the zone by the way he catches the ball. In fact, he steals strikes.”

How good has Christman been, particularly since March 14? SIU has shaved more than a run and a half off its earned run average in that time. It’s no coincidence that the Salukis went from being four games under .500 to entering this weekend’s big MVC series at first place Indiana State with a 23-14 record and 15 wins in 17 games.

“It was tough to start, learning all the pitchers,” he said. “Once we got on the same page and I learned their stuff, and we bonded together, it’s been pretty good. Pretty nice.”

Christman has made just two errors in 32 games, which fits in with a team that has committed just 30 miscues and has played 97 straight innings (10 straight games) without an error. His 10 of 41 caught stealing rate is more of a reflection that some pitchers on the staff don’t hold runners well.

Then there’s that bat that stood out to Rhodes and his staff when they watched Christman played last year at John A. Logan. In 108 at-bats, Christman has cracked eight homers and knocked in 24 runs. His on-base percentage is nearly 100 points above his batting average, an excellent tell that a hitter is patient.

Or to measure it another way, Christman possesses the team’s leading OPS (on-base plus slugging) at 1.059.

“I’ve worked my butt off and I can’t thank everyone enough for the opportunity I’ve had,” he said after Tuesday night’s 10-9 win over Austin Peay. “I was really hoping I could play every day and play well. It’s really shocking to me how well I’m playing right now.”

Christman started his season with a bang, clubbing a two-run homer in his first at-bat Feb. 17 during a 9-4 win at Wofford. He’s been over the .300 mark since a March 17 loss to Illinois, peaking at .361 following a March 26 win over UIC.

In one stretch, Christman collected RBI in five straight games, victimizing Belmont for five hits and four RBI in a series sweep from April 6-8. Eighteen of his 35 hits have gone for extra bases, giving him a slugging percentage of .639.

“I really didn’t have any expectations,” he said. “I’m taking it day-by-day, at-bat by at-bat, pitch-by-pitch. Just taking one day at a time, trusting the process and the work I put in.”

The addition of Christman has helped SIU average nearly seven runs per game and hit .289 as a team. It’s also clouted 52 homers in 37 games, putting it pace to threaten the school records it’s set the last two years.

Simply put, Rhodes and the Salukis are getting all they could have expected out of Christman.

Perhaps even a bit more.

“He doesn’t stop working on his game,” Rhodes said. “We have an offensive catcher who can catch too. He’s such a complete player back there that we never have to worry about what happens if the offense isn’t good. It’s nice to have a catcher who can impact the game in every way.”