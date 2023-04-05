Perhaps more than any other sport, baseball rewards consistency and process.

That might be why SIU’s Pier-Olivier Boucher has become not just one of the best hitters for his team this spring, but one of the best players in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Entering Thursday night’s series opener with Belmont, Boucher is batting .366 with nine homers and 27 RBI. In 29 games, he’s been held without a hit just six times and he has a string of five straight multi-hit games, going 13 for his last 23.

So how has he racked up such gaudy numbers? By not thinking about racking up such gaudy numbers.

“I tried to work on the mental game a lot during the offseason,” he said after going 3-for-4 in Tuesday night’s 14-2 rout of Lindenwood. “Keep working hard in practice and the results are going to be where they are at the end of the season.

“If you keep working, you’re going to give yourself a chance. If you start thinking about the numbers, then that’s when you start worrying about stuff that you can’t control. Just worry about being confident at the plate.”

It wasn’t like Boucher was unproductive last year. He batted .325-8-33 in 52 games, making 46 starts, and saved his best for the MVC Tournament. Boucher was an all-tournament pick after going 10-for-23 with two homers, both against Missouri State in a 9-6 win that boosted the Salukis into the championship game, and six RBI.

But Boucher and coach Lance Rhodes both say that the result of his first at-bat would often tell the tale of the game’s remainder. If Boucher got on base, it would be a good game. If not, even if he had a good at-bat and hit the ball hard, he might finish the day without a hit.

“I think he’s got a more mature approach to his game,” Rhodes said. “Last year, you could tell if he didn’t get a hit his first at-bat, he would start to press a little bit. Now, he’s become a mature hitter and he knows every at-bat is different.

“He has the ability this year to go 0-for-2 at the start of the game and still wind up 2-for-4 or 1-for-4 because he doesn’t give the last couple of at-bats away. Just being able to define each individual at-bat as its own is the biggest difference.”

It might have something to do with the fact Boucher is still growing as a player. His first sport was hockey, which makes sense for someone who hails from Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, Quebec, an hour south of Quebec City.

Boucher played hockey for nine years, including his first two years of high school, before switching to baseball for his last two years of high school. At that point, he figured out just how much he liked baseball.

The raw tools – speed and power – were there. But there wasn’t much interest until Indian Hills Community Collee in Iowa came up with a scholarship offer. Boucher came into his own in 2021, batting .319-5-41 and helping his team reach the NJCAA World Series for the first time in 17 years.

Rhodes and assistant coach Brett Peel liked what they saw. They got the Canadian kid to come to Carbondale and are reaping the benefits of Boucher’s multiple skills. Boucher has a team-high 1.103 OPS (on-base plus slugging) and 15 steals in a year and a half, plus an acceptable walk rate of just over 11%.

Boucher has a potential path to a pro career, which would make him one of a few from La Belle Province to play for pay. The most accomplished big leaguers from Quebec in the last 50 years are 2003 NL Cy Young Award winner Eric Gagne and catcher Russell Martin, who carved out a 14-year career with four teams.

A more realistic path to follow for now is Edouard Julien, who played for Canada in last month’s World Baseball Classic and is considered one of the top prospects in the Minnesota Twins’ chain.

“Guys like that just help, seeing that they can make it,” Boucher said. “It’s been my dream to play (in the pros), but my focus is this season with this team. If I can make it, I would be super happy.”