EDWARDSVILLE — Saluki baseball saw its three-game win streak come to an end Tuesday afternoon, falling to SIU Edwardsville 5-4 on the road in midweek action.

Cole Christman tallied two hits, including a home run and all four runs batted in for Southern Illinois (6-7) but Edwardsville scored five in the final three innings to secure the win.

Ryan Rodriguez had half of SIU's base hits, finishing the day 3-for-4 with a run scored while Kaeber Rog finished 1-for-3 with a walk.

Designated hitter Noah Cook drew a one-out walk in the fifth before Christman put the first runs of the game on the scoreboard with his third home run of the season to put SIU ahead.

SIU would face a new pitcher in the sixth as Trent Glidewell entered for his first action of the season. The appearance would last just three batters as SIU loaded the bases on consecutive at bats after Pier-Olivier Boucher reached on an error, Ryan Rodriguez singled and Kaeber Rog drew his team-leading 13th walk of the year.

Edwardsville would go back to the bullpen to get out of the bases-loaded, no-out jam with reliever Tyler Delong. The right-hander struck out the first two batters he faced before Christman delivered his third and fourth RBIs of the day with a single to center to make it a 4-0 lead for SIU.

SIUE would capitalize in the sixth inning with a three-spot thanks to a walk, a pair of base hits and two errors by the Salukis, cutting the SIU lead to 4-3.

The Cougars would score multiple runs in back-to-back innings to take their first lead of the day with a two-run seventh. SIUE would get a leadoff walk by Drew Mize before a bunt moved him into scoring position. Brennan Orf singled to center to put the tying run on third allowing Ole Arntson to clear the bases with a two-run single down the line in left.

Down to their final three outs, the Salukis made things interesting in the ninth inning. After a leadoff out, Mathieu Vallee drew a walk and Matt Schark reached on an error to put the tying run in scoring position. Delong would get out of the jam though, striking out Jack Rigoni before inducing the game-ending flyout to center to secure the win for SIUE.

Jake Combs matched his season high with five innings in the start. The right-hander struck out four and allowed two base hits in the no-decision.

Ben Riffe (0-1) was hit with the loss after allowing the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning. He had two strikeouts but allowed four hits, a walk and a wild pitch over two innings.

Delong (1-0) would pick up the win for SIUE in relief, earning his first victory of the season.

Garrett Helsel tossed five innings for the Cougars and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks.

The Salukis play host to Kentucky this weekend at Itchy Jones Stadium beginning Friday. Admission is free-of-charge. All three games are set to be streamed on ESPN Plus.