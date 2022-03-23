SIU Baseball | McDaniel, Salukis slip past Arkansas State

CARBONDALE — Trey McDaniel obtained the final six outs Wednesday to assure a 6-5 SIU non-conference win over Arkansas State for his 31st career save, second-most in program history.

Few of the other 30 have been as tough as this one. He had to take over after Ben Riffe walked the first hitter in the top of the eighth and ran up a 2-0 count to the next one. He had to pitch most of the eighth in a rain that got serious enough that Salukis coach Lance Rhodes considered asking the umpires to halt play until it lessened its assault on Itchy Jones Stadium.

Yet McDaniel persevered, even after the RedWolves (4-14) filled the bases without having to take the bat off their shoulders. He permitted just one run on a sacrifice fly by Wil French to keep SIU (16-5) ahead, then worked around Daedrick Cail’s leadoff single in the ninth to earn the save.

“There was a lot of traffic out there in the eighth,” Rhodes said. “That was a big moment of the game. I figured if it got bad enough, the umpires would take control of it. But (McDaniel) being able to figure it out and come through was the turning point of the game.

“It could have easily slipped away from us pretty quick.”

Instead, the Salukis hung on, almost in spite of themselves. They stranded a whopping 14 men on bases, leaving the bases loaded in three of the first four innings against an opponent seemingly begging to lose their 10th straight game.

Arkansas State conducted a master class in how to give an opponent extra outs in the first inning. It turned Cody Cleveland’s inning-opening bouncer to second into a throwing error. Then Cleveland stole third and rode home when no one bothered to cover Cooper Trammel’s throw, giving him an error he probably didn’t deserve.

Later, Trammel lost a one-on-one battle with a 16 mph wind blowing out to left field and failed to catch a foul pop. The play wasn’t ruled an error, and rightfully so, but it did help extend the inning long enough for Evan Martin to poke a two-out, two-run double that made it 3-0.

SIU made it 5-0 in the second when Kaeber Rog scalded an RBI double to the wall in left-center and rode home on Zack Jensen’s infield out. Starting pitcher Luke Combs fanned six in the first three innings, permitting just a hit and a walk.

Then the Salukis filled the bases with one out in the bottom of the third for J.T. Weber and Rog, their two best hitters. Multiple runs appeared to be a cinch. But Weber fanned and Rog popped out.

Then the RedWolves’ Brandon Hager pinch-hit a three-run shot over the left field wall in the fourth. Then SIU left the bases loaded again in the fourth.

So much for the rout being on. It was game on.

“We had two huge opportunities and didn’t do it,” Rhodes said. “So we knew at that point, we would be in for a game.”

Jared Toler’s fifth inning homer off Jake Kuntzendorf pulled Arkansas State within a run, but the Salukis got that run back in the bottom of the inning on a two-out throwing error. That was the cushion McDaniel brought to the finish line to move within six saves of Ryan Netemeyer’s record of 37.

“We won the game. That’s the biggest thing,” Rhodes said.

DAWG BITES

Rhodes will coach in a walking boot for at least the next three weeks after suffering a torn left calf while celebrating Ryan Rodriguez’s game-winning homer Sunday against Illinois. ... SIU was supposed to travel to Indianapolis this weekend to play in a tournament at Butler, but Tuesday’s rain has made the Bulldogs’ field unplayable. So the games have been moved to SIU, which hosts Northwestern at 6 p.m. Friday night, Butler at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Northwestern at 11 a.m. Sunday. … The schedule adjustments give the Salukis 32 home games this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.