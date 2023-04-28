The Rx for SIU’s four-game baseball losing streak arrived at Itchy Jones Stadium Friday night.

First came steady doses of offense. Then came the longest outing by a Saluki starter in weeks.

And finally, there was a thimbleful or two of assistance from Illinois State.

It all added up to a 11-1 Missouri Valley Conference pummeling that saw SIU (24-18, 11-5) score in every inning and get in the win column for the first time in a week and a half.

“It was awesome,” said third baseman Ryan Rodriguez. “It was something that we needed and that we’ve been looking forward to. We came out ready to win and ready to compete. To do it the way we did it was a lot of fun.”

Rodriguez led the 13-hit onslaught by going 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Matt Schark homered twice, including a solo rocket over the center field wall in the seventh that ended the game. Everyone in the Salukis’ lineup either scored a run or knocked one in.

That was married with 6 2/3 solid innings from Jordan Bloemer (4-0), who gave up just five hits and a run with three walks and a season-high eight strikeouts. Bloemer came within an out of a complete game but ran out of gas with two outs in the seventh and needed Sam Replogle to get the last out.

In five MVC outings, covering 24 2/3 innings, Bloemer is 3-0 with an earned run average just under 3.00.

“Off-speed was what got me through that for sure,” he said. “Change ups and sliders to the lefties. When the righties started cheating on the changeup, I’d go inside with the fastball.”

The only mistake Bloemer made flew about 400 feet. Judah Morris clocked a 2-0 fastball way over the left field wall to start the top of the second. But Bloemer got a spate of swings and misses from the top of the order, whiffing Shai Robinson, Auggie Rasmussen and Daniel Pacella twice each.

Bloemer has gone from being a relief option or No. 4 starter to the Friday night starter via his effective work and an injury to No. 1 starter Ben Chapman.

“Same demeanor in every situation,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes of Bloemer. “He was executing three pitches well tonight. He was keeping them off-balance … his heartbeat never changes.”

What did change was that the Salukis’ offense reverted back to the form it showed in winning 15 of 17 games prior to getting swept at Indiana State last weekend and falling 6-2 at SEMO Tuesday night. They worked over Redbirds ace Derek Salata (3-5) for nine hits and six runs in four innings.

Salata, who entered the game with 66 strikeouts in 50 innings and an earned run average under 4.00, needed 98 pitches to get 12 outs.

“We all had the same approach going into the box,” Rodriguez said. “The coaches were harping on laying off the stuff he’s been successful with. We were hitting the fastball.”

Nathan Bandy and Kaeber Rog each collected two hits, while Cole Christman delivered a two-out, two-run bloop triple down the right field line in the third for a 5-1 lead. Christman, one of several SIU hitters to struggle lately, finished with three RBI.

The Salukis also ran wild on the bases with five steals, including a double steal in the sixth that saw Bennett Eltoft take second and draw a throw. That allowed Bandy to dash home from third for the first of three runs in that inning.

A few minutes later, Schark sent everyone home early, allowing Rhodes to rest the frontline arms in what’s been a heavily-used bullpen of late.

“It doesn’t necessarily look big because it was 11-1, but Sam getting that last out in the seventh is huge,” Rhodes said. “If he gives up a hit or walk, we end up playing a couple of more innings and tax our bullpen more than we need it to be.”

SIU looks for a series win at 2 p.m. Saturday with Tanner Lewis going to the mound.