SIU Baseball | No-hit history: Salukis stop Austin Peay

CARBONDALE — What Ben Riffe started, three others finished to make SIU baseball history.

Riffe, Tanner Lewis, Jordan Gould and Kaden Peterson combined for the first Saluki no-hitter in 43 years Tuesday in a 10-0 blanking of Austin Peay at Itchy Jones Stadium.

Riffe walked three and fanned four in six innings, leaving after 89 pitches and two long pauses while SIU (3-1) scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and four more in the sixth.

Lewis followed with a 1-2-3 seventh, the only time the Governors (2-2) were retired in order. Gould worked around a walk and a third-strike wild pitch to get through the eighth, and Peterson got the 27th out when he fanned TJ Rogers with a fastball to leave the bases loaded.

“It gave me some anxiety,” Riffe said of the ninth inning. “First no-hitter I’ve been a part of.”

Catcher Zack Jensen and coach Lance Rhodes also said they hadn’t been part of a no-hitter until Tuesday.

Jensen admitted he knew a no-hitter was on the table after Riffe got through four innings.

“I kept watching the hit column and seeing the zero,” Jensen said. “I was rooting so hard for these boys. I was so fired up. The ninth inning was a little stressful, but Kaden got it done.”

Rhodes was more concerned with getting reserves in the game than aiming for the no-hitter, until Peterson walked and hit the first two batters in the ninth. At that point, Rhodes got closer Trey McDaniel loose in the bullpen.

But Peterson got a comebacker and a strikeout to bring the Salukis to the brink. After plunking Matt Joslin with a curve, Peterson preserved history and the shutout.

“I wanted to get some guys in there after we got four in the sixth,” Rhodes said. “We had guys who needed to get in there and pitch. To see those guys come in there and throw a no-hitter in their first outing was pretty cool.”

It wasn’t like Austin Peay, which scored 18 runs in a Sunday home win against Atlantic Coast Conference opponent Boston College, didn’t have chances. The Governors put 11 runners aboard on a combination of five walks, three errors, two hit batters and a third-strike wild pitch.

But SIU’s defense took away as much as it provided. Jensen helped out by cutting down basestealers to end the first and third innings. First baseman J.T Weber pitched in with a diving snag behind the bag that denied Skyler Luna a potential leadoff hit in the sixth, while left fielder Pier-Olivier Boucher made a nice running catch at his shins of Gino Avros’ sinking liner to start the seventh.

“I don’t know if it’s set in how unbelievable this is,” Jensen said. “This is pretty cool.”

Paul Evans fired the last Saluki no-hitter in 1979 during a seven-inning game in a doubleheader. The last nine-inning no-hitter for SIU was tossed by Wayne Grandcolas in 1953.

Evans and Grandcolas got a little more company early Tuesday night.

“Very exciting,” Riffe said.

DAWG BITES

Overshadowed by the pitchers was the Salukis’ third straight double-figure run outburst. J.T. Weber (Massac County), Cody Cleveland and Darren Taylor homered. Cleveland’s was a grand slam in the fourth that gave SIU a 5-0 lead. … Kaeber Rog collected three hits, including an RBI double in a four-run sixth inning that also saw Boucher score from second on a wild pitch when Austin Peay catcher Jack Alexander was slow to locate the ball. … The Salukis travel to Central Arkansas for a three-game series that starts at 6 p.m. Friday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.