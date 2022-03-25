SIU Baseball | Northwestern rolls to win over Salukis

CARBONDALE — Friday night’s game at Itchy Jones Stadium lasted three hours.

For all intents and purposes, it was decided after six pitches.

That’s how long it took for Northwestern to clout three straight homers to start the evening, putting SIU in a hole out of which it couldn’t climb in a 10-4 loss.

Mike Hansell (4-1) entered the night with a 1.86 earned run average and 27 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings. This was his first start on Friday night, the day on which teams usually trot out their top pitcher for conference play.

If this was indeed Hansell’s tryout of sorts as the Friday night starter, it didn’t go the way he or coach Lance Rhodes wanted it. Here’s the way his first half-dozen offerings went:

Ball one, solo homer by Ethan O’Donnell. Solo homer by Anthony Calarco. Ball, ball, solo homer by Jay Beshears.

“We didn’t have much going from the beginning,” Rhodes admitted. “We’ve struggled to put a complete game together on Fridays. We haven’t pitched well and we haven’t hit well.”

From there, the climb was straight uphill, helped not at all when Wildcats freshman Sean Sullivan (4-0) muted the Salukis’ potent bats for most of his five innings. The lefthander checked SIU (16-6) on five hits and a walk, fanning five in a 98-pitch outing.

By the time the Salukis finally cracked the code in the last of the fifth on Jack Rigoni’s RBI infield hit and a run-scoring fielder’s choice by Ryan Rodriguez, they still trailed 7-2.

Northwestern (7-10) entered hitting .251 with just 13 homers in 16 games, but fattened up against Hansell and three relievers. In particular, the top of its order gorged itself on meaty pitches over the middle of the plate.

After a sacrifice fly by Vincent Bianchina in the third made it 4-0, O’Donnell unloaded a towering two-run blast in the fourth – adding an understated bat flip as he left the box – for a 6-0 cushion. Beshears started the fifth with his second homer for a seven-run cushion.

Hansell came within a couple of feet of allowing six homers, but Bianchina’s drive to right-center died at the wall in the glove of Nathan Bandy. That was the evening’s end for Hansell, who ceded seven hits and seven runs over 4 2/3 innings with two walks and four whiffs.

Hansell became the latest pitcher to get a shot as the Friday night starter and struggle. SIU has a solid Saturday and Sunday starter in Noah Farmer and Ben Chapman, respectively, but could use someone – anyone – to step up on Friday night and eat up innings in an effective fashion.

“What I’m doing right now isn’t working,” Rhodes said. “I’ve got to figure out a combination of guys, whether it’s on the mound or in the lineup, that can get us going on Fridays.”

SIU had a shot to make it a game when Kaeber Rog homered to start the sixth and Zack Jensen lofted a ground-rule double to left. But Reed Smith retired the next three hitters to keep the Salukis down 7-3.

The Wildcats tacked on two more runs in the eighth and an unearned tally in the ninth, more than offsetting Bandy’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

O’Donnell, Calarco and Beshears combined for eight hits, five homers and seven RBI for Northwestern, which has won five straight games.

Rog went 3 for 4 with two runs, upping his average to .414 and giving him 41 hits in 22 games.

DAWG BITES

How SIU ended up playing this weekend, let alone hosting, is a long story. To make it short, it was originally scheduled to host Toledo before the Mid-American Conference redid its schedule to have conference games this weekend. The Salukis talked Butler into letting them come up to Indianapolis and play it and Northwestern, then got to play at home because of Tuesday’s rain that made the Bulldogs’ field unplayable. … SIU allowed at least five runs for the fifth times in six games. … The Salukis take on Butler at 4 p.m. Saturday with Massac County product Noah Farmer (2-0, 3.04) scheduled to start.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.