SIU Baseball | Rhodes: 2022 was 'special' for Salukis

While the NCAA baseball selection committee might disagree, SIU coach Lance Rhodes said 2022 was a “special season” for the Salukis.

At 44-16, SIU won its first Missouri Valley Conference regular season title since 1990 and played for the MVC Tournament title after winning four elimination games in just over 48 hours last weekend.

“Any time you can win 44 games and do the things we did with the individual accomplishments we had, it’s a special season,” Rhodes said Wednesday morning. “We played consistently good baseball for the entire season.”

SIU was one of just a handful of Division I teams that didn’t lose a weekend series. That includes top-ranked Tennessee, an overwhelming favorite to win the College World Series later this month in Omaha.

The Salukis were one win away from claiming a spot in the 64-team NCAA field, but ran out of fresh pitching arms in the second MVC title game and lost 13-3 to Missouri State on Sunday. In a way, it was remarkable that SIU knocked on the postseason door, considering its lack of pitching depth.

Starting pitching was already a concern before Mike Hansell, who had won the job as Friday night starter for MVC games, was injured in mid-April and missed the season’s remainder. When Ben Chapman left the rotation in early May following two ineffective starts, the Salukis’ rotation was reduced to openers sandwiching senior Noah Farmer.

Rhodes often spent the first and third games of a series maneuvering his staff to get the most mileage out of relievers Matthew Steidl and Trey McDaniel.

“We broke games into small pieces,” Rhodes said. “A lot of people just took on roles of doing the job. It was just a really cool thing to see our staff take on that type of role. They found a way to get through the season.”

Steidl and McDaniel finished second and third on the staff in innings behind Farmer, combining for 139 1/3 innings, 15 wins and 11 saves. They appeared in a total of 56 games, making 55 relief appearances and fanning 146 hitters.

Rhodes’ biggest priority for next season is beefing up the pitching staff.

“We don’t want to have to break games into short pieces,” he said. “We want to find someone that can be a Friday night starter and we want to have starter depth. We’d like to establish clear roles, but that’s easier said than done.”

The same could be said about replicating this year’s offense in 2023. SIU averaged 7.7 runs per game, hitting .296 as a team and setting a single-season program record with 86 homers. The Salukis also drew nearly five walks per game and added 70 stolen bases in just 87 attempts.

J.T. Weber set a single-season homer record with 19 and finished with 36 for his career, joining Robert Jones atop the career homer list. Kaeber Rog batted .362-14-56 and earned MVC Player of the Year honors.

Grey Epps blasted 14 homers and knocked in 51 runs, while Nick Hagedorn added 11 homers and 37 RBI out of the ninth spot. Hagedorn, Pier-Olivier Boucher (.325-8-33) and Ryan Rodriguez (.308-4-38) were All-MVC tourney picks.

But all those accomplishments failed to cut ice with a selection committee that chose to focus on SIU’s No. 67 RPI and a non-conference strength of schedule ranked No. 187 by warrennolan.com.

In contrast, Dallas Baptist, which earned an at-large bid at 34-22-1 and lost three of four games to the Salukis, owned an RPI of 23 and had the 9th-best non-con SOS. It went 21-16 against Top 100 teams, as opposed to SIU’s 14-5 mark.

Rhodes said schedules are made three years in advance but wants to beef up the Salukis’ slate for 2023. However, he said the program has experienced a tough time finding Power 5 foes because of geography and recent success.

“Scheduling is complicated,” he said. “We have to have someone who mutually wants to play us. The better we get, the harder it is to find opponents who want to play. Power 5 opponents have enough (conference) opponents to keep their RPI high.

“We don’t have a lot of Power 5 opponents within a 3-4 hour radius of us for midweek games. When you want to stay in class as long as possible during the day, it’s hard to travel outside that radius and make it work. But we’ll keep working on the schedule.”

