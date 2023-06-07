The SIU baseball season was over for less than 30 minutes.

Coach Lance Rhodes’ mind was already on 2024.

“We’ve got to do a better job as a coaching staff to make sure we can perform better when the game is on the line,” he said on May 25 after a season-ending 6-5 loss to Belmont at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Terre Haute, Ind.

“When you look at the last two years, the reason we were so good is because we executed, we stepped up and we made plays. Unfortunately, this year, we just couldn’t do it. We couldn’t string together tough at-bats very often or quality innings on the mound very often.”

The Salukis went from 44 wins and just missing on an NCAA Tournament at-large bid in 2022 to 30 wins and barely finishing over .500 in 2023. A 15-2 stretch at midseason was the only reason they finished with a winning record.

Picked to win the MVC in February, SIU instead finished third after losing four of its last five conference series and then went 0-2 in the tournament. The team was undone by the pitching staff’s inability to throw strikes and a drop-off offensively.

Rhodes isn’t a yeller or screamer by any means. He’s a problem-solver, more inclined to take an analytical look and figure out what needs to be done. It didn’t take him long to identify what has to change for next year.

“We’ve got to do a better job of being more consistent,” he said.

In that vein, here’s a look at what went right, what went wrong and what the team can do to fix it next year.

What Went Right

When the Salukis played loads of home games in late March and the first half of April, they went on their best run of the season. It was no coincidence that their pitching and defense were at their best during that stretch.

Aided by a defense that went a whopping 100 innings without an error, SIU got solid starting pitching and good work in relief. Paul Bonzagni, moved from the rotation to the bullpen in mid-March, led the staff with eight wins and was a workhorse in the back end of games.

Second baseman Steven Loden came a homer shy of tying the program’s single-season record and also played excellent defense, committing only two errors. Left fielder Pier-Olivier Boucher belted 16 homers and swiped 19 bases but was somehow left off the All-MVC first team in one of the more idiotic displays of voting.

Catcher Cole Christman hit better than .300, supplied decent power and played well defensively, pleasantly surprising Rhodes and his staff, who were willing to live with a little less defense to have his bat in the order. And first baseman Matt Schark cracked 11 homers while playing excellent defense.

Jake Combs stepped up late in the season to give the team length and quality at the No. 3 spot in the rotation. Combs pitched to a 2.97 earned run average, making him the only pitcher on staff with an ERA under 4.46.

What Went Wrong

About that pitching? The team ERA was 5.55, caused mainly by control trouble. SIU walked at least five hitters in 29 of its 57 games, saving the worst for last. It doled out 12 freebies in the season-ending loss to Belmont.

Saluki hurlers issued a total of 262 walks in 500 2/3 innings, or just over 4 ½ per nine innings, an unacceptable ratio. In addition, they also plunked 75 batters, so opponents put nearly six hitters on base every game without having to hit the ball.

Add a .273 opponents’ batting average and one can figure out why SIU led Division I in double plays much of the year. There were so many baserunners that it couldn’t help but turn its share. The pitching staff’s WHIP (walks plus hits per inning) was a poor 1.58.

Only two pitchers made more than 10 starts – Combs and Jordan Bloemer – as injuries again ravaged the staff for the second straight year. It didn’t help that pitcher Matthew Steidl, a first team All-MVC pick last year, saw his ERA soar from 3.45 to 6.55.

And the team’s offense wasn’t quite as productive, scoring 87 fewer runs than a year ago. Shortstop Kaeber Rog lost 81 points on his batting average in a steep decline from his 2022 MVC Player of the Year campaign.

Looking Ahead

Of the seniors who exhausted their eligibility, the biggest losses based on this year are clearly Boucher, Steidl, Rog, Bloemer and corner infielder Ryan Rodriguez. Even though Steidl and Rog didn’t have the senior seasons they wanted, they were still key parts of the club and won’t be easy to replace.

One has to figure that Loden, Christman, Schark, Combs, Bonzagni and two-year starting outfielder Nathan Bandy will form the 2024 nucleus. Bennett Eltoft, who settled nicely into the DH role as the year progressed, is also back for another year.

Rhodes and his coaching staff will clearly be on the hunt for better pitching and improved depth. There weren’t many options to use when everyday players experienced slumps and the pitching staff, for all of the coaches’ efforts to add quality arms last offseason, turned out thinner than it was in 2022.

That led to a number of big innings that ultimately doomed the team’s chances to take the next step it desired after last year’s success.

“There were multiple times where we’d have a 4, 5 or 6-spot and those are hard to come back from,” Rhodes said. “A large part of that goes to the free bases. It wasn’t just the pitching that didn’t perform this year. There were games where we didn’t hit under pressure as well.

“We’ve got to be better on both sides, obviously. We’ve got to do a better job of hitting with men in scoring position and we can’t walk and hit as many guys as we did this season. There’s things we have to get better at and it stinks that we have to wait a long time before we can play again.”