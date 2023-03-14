It doesn’t take a baseball expert to figure out what’s wrong with SIU’s team through 16 games.

Entering Tuesday night’s game at UT Martin, the Salukis are 6-10 because their pitching hasn’t performed up to coach Lance Rhodes’ expectations. They were battered for 32 runs in a weekend sweep against Kentucky and have given up a whopping 124 runs. Their earned run average is 7.08.

A deeper look into the unsightly numbers reveal it could be even worse. SIU has allowed 169 hits in 137 2/3 innings and issued 88 walks, or 5 1/2 per game. In the series against Kentucky, a good Southeastern Conference team, the Salukis gave up 26 walks in 26 innings. They have also plunked 29 batters.

Were it not for the fact that SIU is fifth in Division I with 24 double plays, the ERA would be higher. This is, simply put, a staff that has been nothing short of a mess so far.

Rhodes knows all this. There’s a reason the guy has been part of just one losing season in his college career as either an assistant or a head coach. SIU athletic director Tim Leonard extended Rhodes’ contract as one of his first acts after taking over in late July.

But minutes after a brutal 21-3 loss Sunday to Kentucky, Rhodes calmly insisted the Salukis are still capable of winning a second straight Missouri Valley Conference title and reaching their first NCAA Tournament since 1990.

“There’s still a lot of season left,” he said. “There’s a lot of goals, such as 40 wins, that we’ve got to adjust and still make it successful. There’s a lot to be had within the season. We’re still setting the goal as far as winning the Missouri Valley and making a regional. All those things are still possible.”

Possible? Yes. Likely? Only time will tell. If SIU’s pitching improves from awful to adequate, that would be a start. Its offense is scoring more than six runs per game without a huge contribution from reigning MVC Player of the Year Kaeber Rog.

The defense has been responsible for 16 unearned runs in 16 games, which isn’t optimal. Last year’s team coughed up 38 unearned runs over 60 games in going 44-16 and ending a 33-year streak without an MVC regular season title.

It comes back to pitching and if the Salukis have enough of it. They did graduate workhorse No. 2 starter Noah Farmer and reliever Trey McDaniel, which were two big holes to fill. Rhodes appeared to fortify the starting staff in the summer by adding JUCO transfers Easton Dermody and Paul Bonzagni.

Both have shown flashes but have too often fell victim to big innings. Dermody’s ERA is 6.16 and Bonzagni, who was hampered by a blister in walking three of the four hitters he faced Sunday, has an 8.22 ERA.

The problems have even extended to last year’s stopper, Matthew Steidl. While he blanked Kentucky for 4 1/3 innings on Friday in his best outing, Steidl has still permitted 13 earned runs in 12 innings, walking 11 and hitting eight.

Rhodes said after Sunday’s loss that he and the coaches plan to fix things and hold players more accountable for mental errors that have repeatedly cropped up in the season’s first 3 1/2 weeks.

“I’m not hitting the panic button by any means,” he said, “but we’re in a pretty big hole right now. We have to be good at the fundamentals of baseball. If we can’t do those fundamentals – throwing strikes, playing good defense and being competitive in the batter’s box – we won’t be as good as we want to be.

“We don’t have to recreate the game. We just have to be good at the basics.”

HOME FOR THE WEEKEND

SIU announced Tuesday morning that its weekend series at Illinois has been moved to Itchy Jones Stadium because of weather concerns in Champaign.

Friday’s game is set for a 3 p.m. start with Saturday’s game starting at 2 p.m. The series finale on Sunday will be a 1 p.m. start.

The Salukis took two of three from the Fighting Illini last year, including the last game of the series on a Ryan Rodriguez walkoff homer in the 10th inning.