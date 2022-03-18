SIU Baseball | Rhodes tossed, Saluki rally falls short against Illinois

CARBONDALE — Forget the NCAA Tournament.

The real March Madness took place Friday night at Itchy Jones Stadium.

SIU nearly erased an 11-1 seventh inning deficit against Illinois, but fell a run short as the Fighting Illini escaped with an 11-10 win.

Moments before Nathan Bandy stroked a two-run single off closer Ty Rybarczyk to pull the Salukis (13-5) within a run, SIU coach Lance Rhodes was kicked out by plate umpire John Coons for arguing a checked swing strike against Bandy.

It was believed to be the first ejection in Rhodes’ three seasons with the Salukis. Rhodes was peeved at Coons from the moment he appeared to miss a play at the plate, calling a runner safe when he appeared to be out on a close call to kick-start a four-run Illinois second inning. A couple of borderline strike calls earlier in the ninth further fueled Rhodes’ disgust and the checked swing ruling lit the fuse.

After Bandy’s hit, Grey Epps stepped to the plate as the potential winning run. But his wind-blown foul pop along first base was snagged by a leaping Justin Janas to end the 3-hour, 21-minute slugfest.

Tanner Lewis (2-1) couldn’t get out of the second inning, putting SIU (13-5) in a 6-0 hole. Relievers Jordan Gould and Jordan Bloemer combined to allow five runs over five innings. All three had problems with command, teaming to hit a whopping five batters and issue four walks.

On the other hand, Fighting Illini starter Cole Kirschsieper (3-1) carved up the potent Salukis’ lineup over six innings. He ceded only four hits and a run, walking two and whiffing 10 in a 97-pitch outing that his bullpen nearly wasted.

SIU happily waded into relievers Joseph Glassey and Tommy Green in its half of the seventh. Four straight singles, the last by Pier-Olivier Boucher, brought in a run. J.T. Weber coaxed a walk for another run and Kaeber Rog’s fielder’s choice grounder delivered a third tally.

After pinch-hitter Evan Martin knocked out Glassey with an RBI single, Nick Hagedorn welcomed Green by getting a ball up into the jetstream blowing out to left field. It cleared the wall just inside the foul pole for a three-run shot that made it a three-run game.

Believing the Salukis could complete the rally, coach Lance Rhodes opted to use veteran closer Trey McDaniel for the last two innings to keep Illinois (7-8) at 11. McDaniel did his job, but Green and Rybarczyk also did theirs to deny SIU what would have been one of its biggest comeback wins in school history.

Green got the final two outs of the seventh and pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, followed by Rybarczyk, who did just enough to secure his second save.

Danny Doligale went 3 for 4 with three runs for the Illini, while Cam McDonald and Cal Hejza cracked solo homers.

J.T. Weber went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for the Salukis, upping his average to .434. The Salukis lost for the first time in nine games when scoring 10 or more runs.

DAWG BITES

The game was originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch, but was pushed back to 7 at mid-afternoon and then delayed another 48 minutes when a band of rain hit in the early evening. … Hagedorn’s homer was the team’s 29th of the year, which leads the Missouri Valley Conference. … The teams continue their series Saturday night at 6 with Noah Farmer (2-0, 3.10) scheduled to start for SIU.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.