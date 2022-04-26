SIU Baseball | Rigoni leads Salukis to victory over SEMO

CARBONDALE — Jack Rigoni had a feeling.

“I was selling out for the fastball,” he said.

The SIU center fielder’s intuition was accurate. And his swing was, too.

Rigoni’s first homer of the year led off the bottom of the 11th inning Tuesday night, topping off the Salukis’ comeback from a 6-1 deficit and giving them a 7-6 win over Southeast Missouri State at Itchy Jones Stadium.

It finished off a 4-for-5 night for Rigoni, who in SIU’s first 39 games took just 38 at-bats, batting .263 with no homers and 10 RBI.

“Felt great,” he said. “We battled all night. I got one I could drive. I knew it was out.”

The blast made a winner of Matthew Steidl (4-2), who fanned five in three hitless innings of relief. Victimized by Rigoni was SEMO closer Kyle Miller (7-3).

The Salukis (29-11) were down 6-1 with two outs and a man on in the bottom of the eighth before lashing together a stunning five-run outburst to even the score.

“That’s why you play 27 outs,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “These guys tend to play for the full 27 outs. In college baseball, you just never know. Those hardest outs to get are the last few outs. Just really proud of the fight and effort.”

The comeback started innocently with Evan Martin walking to start the eighth as a pinch-hitter. Nick Hagedorn worked a two-out walk and pinch-hitter Jeremy Schork stroked a two-run double into the right field corner, knocking out reliever Anthony Klein.

Rigoni, who went 3-for-3 with a walk in his first four plate appearances, whiffed on a breaking ball in the turf. But catcher Andrew Keck couldn’t block it and Rigoni easily reached first to extend the inning for J.T. Weber.

Reliever Hunter Ralls left a 3-2 pitch out over the plate and Weber did what he’s done 31 times the last two years – take it over the wall. The three-run shot to center capped a five-run rally that tied the game and forced extra innings.

SEMO initiated the scoring three batters into the game. Jevon Mason led off with a double and scored two batters later from third on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Wilber. SIU responded two batters into its half of the first when Weber singled home Rigoni.

The RedHawks regained a 2-1 lead in the top of the third as Salukis left fielder Pier-Olivier Boucher lost a one-on-one battle with the sun. Andrew Keck’s two-out liner fell behind Boucher, who trotted to an area in left-center in hopes of sighting a ball that didn’t appear until it was too late, for an RBI double.

Ninth-place hitter Ben Palmer upped SEMO’s advantage to 4-1 in the fourth when he greeted reliever Jake Kuntzendorf with a two-run double down the left field line. Palmer, who entered the game batting .180, was mired in a 1 of 22 slump prior to the hit.

The bottom of the RedHawks’ order struck again in the eighth. No. 8 batter Lincoln Andrews, who was hitting just .216, jacked a hanging breaking ball from Trey McDaniel for a two-run homer down the right field line, his 10th of the year.

But SIU’s offense, which appeared headed for its first two-game stretch where it scored two or fewer runs in each game, roared to life in the end.

DAWG BITES

The most surprising development out of this game might have been that neither team homered until Andrews’ blast. SIU entered the evening as the MVC’s top homer-hitting team with 59, while SEMO is tied for 13th in Division I with 67 long balls. … The game matched teams with one thing in common besides their 28 wins: Road series victories over Dallas Baptist. The RedHawks took 2 of 3 in Dallas to start the season in mid-February and the Salukis grabbed 2 of 3 last weekend. … SIU stays home this weekend for a three-game MVC series with Valparaiso. Weather permitting, the opener is set for a 6 p.m. start on Friday.

