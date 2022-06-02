 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

SIU Baseball | Rog earns third team All-America honors

  • 0
IMG_0056 (2).jpg

SIU's Kaeber Rog drives in a run with a hit during Sunday's game between SIU and Illinois at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale.

 Justin Walker For The Southern

SIU shortstop Kaeber Rog was named to the third team on Collegiate Baseball's All-America team on Thursday.

Rog last week was picked Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, just the second time in conference history one player has won both honors in the same year. He batted .362 with 14 homers and 56 RBI.

Rog finished with 89 hits, fourth-most in a single season in program history, and started all 60 games for the 44-16 Salukis. He helped them win the MVC regular season title, their first in 32 years.

He becomes the program's 15th All-American, but first since Chris Serritella earned the accomplishment back in 2012. Rog enjoyed 25 multi-hit games and batted a league-best .405 in conference games.

— The Southern

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Eight of the weirdest Wimbledon tennis traditions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News