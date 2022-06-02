SIU Baseball | Rog earns third team All-America honors

SIU shortstop Kaeber Rog was named to the third team on Collegiate Baseball's All-America team on Thursday.

Rog last week was picked Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, just the second time in conference history one player has won both honors in the same year. He batted .362 with 14 homers and 56 RBI.

Rog finished with 89 hits, fourth-most in a single season in program history, and started all 60 games for the 44-16 Salukis. He helped them win the MVC regular season title, their first in 32 years.

He becomes the program's 15th All-American, but first since Chris Serritella earned the accomplishment back in 2012. Rog enjoyed 25 multi-hit games and batted a league-best .405 in conference games.

— The Southern

