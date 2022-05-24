SIU Baseball | Rog named MVC Player of the Year

SIU junior shortstop Kaeber Rog was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday morning, becoming just the second player in MVC history to earn both awards in the same season.

Rog batted .374 with 13 homers and 51 RBI for the Salukis, helping them win their first MVC regular season crown in 32 years. SIU enters the conference tournament with a 40-14 record, its second straight 40-win season.

Rog was joined on the All-MVC first team by teammates J.T. Weber and Matthew Steidl. Weber led the league in runs and set the program's single-season home run record with 18, while Steidl went 6-2 with six saves and a 2.54 earned run average.

Grey Epps, Ryan Rodriguez and Trey McDaniel were second team selections. Nathan Bandy was picked to the third team.

— The Southern

